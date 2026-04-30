Peter Obi: EFCC’s Allegation on Students Troubling, Shows Moral Failure

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has raised concern over a recent disclosure by Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that a significant number of Nigerian university students are involved in internet fraud.

Obi described the statement as troubling, warning that if accurate, it reflects a deeper moral and systemic failure in the country’s value system.

In a statement issued yesterday, he stated that Nigeria’s student population in tertiary institutions was already limited, estimating it at between two and 2.5 million, and cautioned against the implications of the EFCC’s figures.

He said, “The worrisome statement by the chairman of the EFCC that six out of every 10 Nigerian university students are involved in ‘419’ is deeply troubling and must not be taken lightly.”

Obi stated that if the claim was accurate, it would mean that about 1.4 million young Nigerians were engaged in fraud, describing the situation as a national crisis.

“If, indeed, about 60 per cent of them, roughly 1.4 million young people, are involved in fraud, then we are not just facing a crime issue; we are confronting a serious moral and systemic failure,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor questioned the societal values shaping young Nigerians, particularly the examples set by leadership and institutions.

“What has brought us to this level? Who are the role models these students are looking up to? What values are they learning from society?” he asked.

He warned that young people were heavily influenced by what they observed in society, especially from those in positions of authority.

Obi stated, “Young people become what they consistently see. When a system appears to reward wrongdoing, when integrity is not upheld, and when those in leadership are associated with allegations of forgery and dishonesty without consequence, it sends a dangerous message.”

According to him, such conditions risk eroding the value of hard work and integrity among the youth.

“It suggests that hard work does not matter, and that results, by any means, are acceptable. These points clearly point to a collapse of moral values,” he added.

Quoting the Greek philosopher, Socrates, Obi stressed the need for national reflection.

He stated, “As Socrates rightly said, ‘An unexamined life is not worth living.’ Nigeria must now examine itself.”

He clarified that his comments were not intended to condemn students but to highlight the role of leadership in shaping societal behaviour.

Obi said, “This is not about condemning our young people. It is about accepting that leadership sets the tone. If we do not demonstrate integrity at the top, we cannot expect it at the bottom.”

Obi called for urgent reforms to restore moral values, strengthen accountability, and reward honesty and discipline in the country.

He said, “We must urgently rebuild our value system, enforce accountability without bias, and create an environment where honesty, hard work, and discipline are rewarded. That is the only sustainable path to securing the future of our nation.”