15 Worshippers Abducted in Ekiti, Pastor Killed as Gunmen Demand N1bn Ransom

• State Govt: Security intensifying efforts to rescue victims, apprehend perpetrators

•CAN condemns killing, abduction

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Panic, Tuesday night, gripped Eda-Oniyo community in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, following the abduction of no fewer than 15 worshippers and the killing of a visiting pastor during a night vigil attack by gunmen.

The assailants, who reportedly stormed a Christ Apostolic Church in the community, opened fire on congregants, killing the presiding pastor, who was said to be in the town for a revival programme, before whisking away several worshippers into the bush.

Sources disclosed that the kidnappers have since contacted the community, demanding a staggering N1 billion ransom for the release of the victims.

Confirming the development, the Eleda of Eda-Oniyo Ekiti, Oba Joseph Awolola, said the demand had heightened tension across the community.

“The abductors are demanding N1 billion ransom to secure the release of the worshippers. This has thrown the entire town into fear,” the monarch said.

In the wake of the incident, traditional rulers and residents in the area have called on the Ekiti State Government to impose restrictions on late-night religious activities as part of urgent measures to curb rising insecurity.

One of the monarchs, Oba Bamidele Adetutu Ajayi, urged security agencies to adopt more discreet operational strategies, particularly during bush-combing exercises, warning that information leak from within communities could be aiding criminal elements.

He further recommended that government consider placing a time limit on religious gatherings, suggesting that such activities should not extend beyond 6:00 p.m. in view of the prevailing security challenges.

The Chairman of the local government, Hon. Pius Alaba, confirmed that at least 15 persons were abducted during the vigil, noting that prior warnings had been issued against late-night gatherings.

“Before now, we had engaged the Christian Association of Nigeria and advised that vigils and late-night religious programmes be suspended due to the security situation,” he said.

To this end, the Ilejemeje Traditional Council, comprising six monarchs, has convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the incident and propose actionable solutions to both government and residents.

Chairman of the council, Oba J. A. Akintola, expressed concern over what he described as increasing security threats linked to movements from neighbouring states, stressing the need for tighter surveillance and community vigilance.

Responding to the incident, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, through his Special Adviser on Security, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), assured residents that security agencies were already intensifying efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

According to him, the state had in the past three weeks commenced sustained bush-combing operations in border communities to prevent incursions from neighbouring Kogi State and Kwara State.

“Security agencies, including the army, police, and Amotekun Corps, are currently combing the forests to track down the kidnappers. Government is committed to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of all residents,” he stated.

Also, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Michael, disclosed that police operatives had earlier patrolled the community on the day of the incident but were unaware that a vigil would be held that night.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has issued a strong condemnation of the killing of a pastor and the abduction of several worshippers in the attack.

In a statement yesterday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and a direct affront to human dignity and religious freedom.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. Worshippers gathered peacefully in devotion to God but were met with violence and bloodshed.

“This is not merely an attack on a church; it is a grave assault on the sanctity of life and our collective humanity,” the statement read.

The association extended its condolences to the bereaved family of the slain pastor and expressed solidarity with the victims, the church, and the wider Christian community in Ekiti State. It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of those abducted.