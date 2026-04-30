Reps Pass for Second Reading Bill to Create Security Think-Tank for the Armed Forces

• Army begins interrogation of forest guards over incessant attacks in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Juliet Akoje In Abuja





The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, envisioned as a think tank for Nigeria’s military and paramilitary institutions to boost capacity, discipline, and operational excellence.

Titled: ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the Joint Doctrine Warfare Centre to enhance the Coordination and Effectiveness of Military Operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria, by Integrating the Capabilities of Its Respective Services; and For Related Matters (HB. 2741),’ it was sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The proposed centre is intended to serve as a hub for generating ideas and recommending strategies to reinforce Nigeria’s security framework in the face of evolving threats.

Presenting the bill’s general principles on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, explained that the centre would establish a comprehensive system for developing, validating, and distributing joint military doctrines across the armed forces, while also coordinating interdisciplinary research on multi-domain operations.

He further noted that the think tank would comprise defence ministers, service chiefs, and private-sector security experts.

Its responsibilities, he said, would include harmonising warfare strategies with emerging threats, offering strategic guidance to improve collaboration in defence operations, assessing operational needs, and maintaining partnerships with national defence institutions, global allies, and research bodies on doctrine development, simulation technologies, and modern warfare concepts.

Ago reminded lawmakers that Nigeria was currently confronted with multifaceted security challenges such as terrorism, insurgency, and cyber warfare, which demanded coordinated doctrinal strategies among the armed forces.

He observed that the lack of a dedicated institution for joint doctrine formulation has led to operational inefficiencies and weakened interoperability among the services.

He stated that the bill aimed to fill this gap by creating a legal and institutional structure for the already established Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, positioning it as a centre of excellence for doctrine development and warfare strategy.

The initiative, he added, would support integrated doctrine formulation, unified command thinking, and joint operational planning.

He described the proposal as both strategic and timely, noting that it responds to Nigeria’s changing security landscape by fostering greater interoperability within the armed forces.

It would also create a lasting platform for defence research, simulation, and coordinated policymaking, thereby strengthening national security resilience.

Among its key objectives are modernising Nigeria’s response to hybrid, asymmetric, and cross-border threats; improving coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force; advancing defence research and strategic analysis; and promoting cooperation with regional and international defence partners.

Ago emphasised that the bill is designed to reinforce Nigeria’s defence system by encouraging synergy, readiness, and military professionalism.

He said the proposed centre would function as both an intellectual and operational base for defence coordination, doctrine formulation, and integrated warfare planning.

He concluded by urging his colleagues to support the bill’s progression to second reading and its referral to the appropriate committee for further legislative work.

The lawmakers subsequently gave their unanimous approval through a voice vote, after which the bill was referred to the House Committee on Defence for further consideration.

Army Begins Interrogating Forest Guard over Incessant Terrorists Attacks in Kwara

Operational base of Nigeria Army in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State has commenced interrogation of a forest guard allegedly working for terrorists.

The development, THISDAY gathered, might not be unconnected with the recent attack that led to the killing of four army personnel by suspected terrorists in the area.

The suspect simply identified as Zakari Usman was arrested by the Army following a letter that had been in circulation about two weeks ago but traced to him that the terrorists wrote people of Venra, a few kilometres to Kaiama that they’re coming to attack the community.

It was also gathered that there were serious concerns in Kaiama and other communities in Kwara North about the Forests Guards, particularly those recruited from the villages, that they were sabotaging the efforts of the military, by leaking information to terrorists.

It was further gathered that this development was responsible for the attack on Woro and killing of soldiers on duty post about three weeks ago.

THISDAY further learnt that the letter written in Hausa language specifically listed names of people they’re coming to attack in Venra community but didn’t state a particular day they’re carrying out the attack.

The Army in collaboration with the Forests Guards reportedly arrested Zakari Usman through intelligent driven information system, Vanguard also gathered.

It was further gathered that the Forests Guards working for the terrorists are being handsomely rewarded hence it has become a complicated security concerns for both the community and the government.

Zakari Usman when asked by the soldiers during interrogations, what prompted him to be working for terrorists reportedly said it was because those who gave him money for business transactions he couldn’t deliver, have been on his neck hence he resorted to working for terrorists for bailout.

He also said that the letter was reportedly written to create panic in the community so that he could extort the people.

It was also gathered that before Zakari Usman was recruited as Forests Guard someone gave him N3 million to get him Madrid trees from the forests, but in the process of carrying out the assignment, the community stopped him and others.

It was gathered that while the creditor was on his neck, Zakari Usman now recruited as Forest Guard ran into another business man who gave him N2.5 Million to supply charcoal.

Zakari Usman reportedly recruited Five young men who were also arrested by Forest Guards while carrying out the assignment in the forest without permission.

“The young men during interrogations by the Forests Guards told them that it’s Zakari Usman who they identified to be one of them that asked them to carry out the assignment.

“The forests Guards then took the five suspects to the military and were surprised that it was one of them, the same person in military custody that has sent the youths on the illegal errand.

“So, military are currently interrogating him for further information,” said the local who preferred not to be mentioned in print.