IGP Orders Dismissal, Prosecution of ASP, Four Others over Killing in Effurun, Delta

•Says officers violated force’s order 247, vows justice for slain citizen Mene Ogidi

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered the dismissal and criminal prosecution of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nuhu Usman, and four other officers over the alleged extra-judicial killing of Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State.

Disu described the April 26, 2026 incident as criminal, unacceptable, and a direct betrayal of the oath of service, stressing that such conduct has no place in the Nigeria Police.

The killing of Ogidi had sparked outrage in Delta State after reports emerged that the victim was shot by police officers during an encounter in Effurun, leading to widespread condemnation from residents and civil society groups, which demanded justice and accountability.

The tragic development reignited concerns over police brutality and the abuse of firearms by law enforcement officers, with many Nigerians calling for urgent reforms and stricter enforcement of police operational rules.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday at Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IGP said the police authorities had concluded internal disciplinary proceedings against the officers and had recommended their immediate dismissal from service, pending final ratification by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He said the disciplinary action followed investigations, which confirmed that Usman acted in gross violation of Force Order 247, which regulated the use of firearms by police officers, as well as other standard operational procedures guiding police conduct.

According to the IGP, no suspicion of criminal activity by any citizen can justify unlawful killing by law enforcement officers.

He stated, “I address you today with a heavy heart but an unwavering resolve. On April 26, 2026, a tragic incident occurred in Effurun, Delta State, leading to the death of a citizen, Mene Ogidi.

“An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Nuhu Usman, acting in a manner that betrayed his oath, took the life of a citizen extra-judicially.

“Let me be clear: this action was criminal, it was unprofessional, and it has no place in the Nigeria Police Force.”

Disu explained that immediately after receiving reports of the shooting, he directed the transfer of all officers involved from the Delta State Police Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to ensure transparency and prevent interference with the disciplinary process.

He said the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which was already sitting, was mandated to handle the cases involving Usman and another Superintendent of Police linked to the incident, while three Inspectors were subjected to trial before the Orderly Room Tribunal.

According to him, the findings of the investigation left no doubt that the officers breached the law and police regulations.

Disu stated, “The investigation confirmed, without any ambiguity, that ASP Nuhu Usman acted in gross violation of Force Order 247 and established Standard Operating Procedures.

“No level of criminal suspicion against a citizen justifies extra-judicial killing. Our duty is to protect life not to extinguish it.”

He disclosed that both the Force Disciplinary Committee and the Orderly Room Tribunal recommended the immediate dismissal of all officers found culpable in the incident.

The IGP further stated that once the dismissal was ratified by the Police Service Commission, the affected officers would be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities for criminal prosecution over unlawful homicide.

He stated, “The following recommendations have been made: dismissal from service. The FDC and Orderly Room Tribunal have all recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and the other officers involved from the Nigeria Police Force.

“Upon dismissal, all officers will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities to face criminal charges for unlawful homicide.

“In line with constitutional requirements, I have formally forwarded these recommendations for dismissal to the Police Service Commission for final ratification.”

Disu used the opportunity to distance the institution of the Nigeria Police from the conduct of the officers, insisting that their actions are contrary to police values, ethics and professional standards.

He stressed that the officers acted against police training and procedures and violated the force’s operational code.

The IGP said, “The actions of these officers do not reflect the values, training, or standards of the Nigeria Police Force. They acted against police proper procedures and violated Force Order 247.

“The NPF is an institution built on the rule of law, and we have zero tolerance for lawlessness within our ranks. No uniform is a license to kill.”

He extended his condolences to the family, friends and community of the deceased, Ogidi, saying the loss of life was painful and irreparable.

He assured them that justice will be pursued fully and transparently.

“A life has been lost, and no statement can fill that void. But I give you my word: justice will not only be done, it will be seen to be done,” he said.

Disu also appealed to residents of Delta State and Nigerians at large to remain calm and law-abiding, urging them not to resort to violence or take the law into their own hands.

According to him, the police leadership remains committed to ending impunity within the force and ensuring accountability for every officer, regardless of rank or position.

He said, “The era of impunity is over. We are demonstrating that every citizen, regardless of their uniform, is accountable under the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force belongs to the people. We will continue to purge our ranks of those who betray our mandate. Justice for Mene Ogidi will be swift, transparent, and absolute.”