NECA Urges Stakeholders to Strengthen Work Environment for Sustainable Growth

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on employers, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to intensify efforts toward developing and sustaining healthy psychosocial work environments as a critical pathway to improved productivity, employee wellbeing, and organisational resilience.

This call was made by the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in commemoration of the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, themed “Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organisations.”

According to him, the theme highlights the growing importance of mental and emotional wellbeing in the workplace and reinforces the need for a more holistic approach to occupational safety and health.

“Across sectors, there is increasing recognition that workplace wellbeing extends beyond physical safety. A healthy psychosocial work environment where employees feel valued, supported, and able to perform optimally is essential for organisational effectiveness and long-term sustainability,” he stated.

Oyerinde noted that while progress has been made in improving workplace practices, there is a need for sustained and collective action to further strengthen psychosocial conditions in line with evolving global standards, including guidance from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

He emphasised that psychosocial wellbeing is influenced by how work is structured, managed, and experienced, and encouraged stakeholders to adopt intentional strategies that promote positive work environments. These include clear job roles, manageable workloads, supportive leadership, open communication, and policies that promote work-life balance and inclusion.

“Creating healthy psychosocial work environments requires deliberate and continuous effort. Employers, in particular, play a pivotal role by embedding supportive systems and fostering workplace cultures rooted in trust, respect, and fairness,” he added.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and workplace practices that support employee wellbeing, including access to counselling services, employee engagement mechanisms, and transparent organisational policies.