Champion Breweries Announces Q1 Results, Transition to Group Reporting Structure

Champion Breweries Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, marking a significant milestone as the Company presents its first consolidated Group financial results following its recent strategic expansion.

The group reported revenue of N14.36 billion, +69% for the period, representing a strong increase compared to the prior year, driven by the consolidation of its newly acquired subsidiary. Operating performance remained resilient, with operating profit rising to approximately N3.02 billion at the Group level, reflecting continued discipline in cost management and operational efficiency.

Despite a softer consumer environment and lower volumes in the core domestic market, the Company maintained a solid gross profit margin of 48%, supported by improved cost efficiencies and disciplined commercial execution. This underscores the strength of Champion’s underlying business fundamentals.

The transition to a group structure follows the company’s acquisition of an 80% equity interest in enJOYbev B.V., whose performance is now consolidated into the Group accounts for the first time.

This strategic expansion has already begun to contribute positively to earnings, with the subsidiary delivering operating profitability within the reporting period. While the Company recorded a net loss at the standalone level, primarily driven by financing costs associated with its recent strategic investments, Group-level profitability remained positive, with profit after tax of approximately ₦881 million. This reflects the early benefits of diversification and the strengthening of Champion’s earnings base through its expanded portfolio.

Importantly, the company continues to generate finance income from invested funds, reflecting prudent treasury management and supporting overall liquidity. This provides additional stability as the Group advances its strategic initiatives.

Looking ahead, Champion Breweries Plc remains confident in its outlook. With the Group structure now in place, improved earnings contributions from its expanded operations, and a clear focus on market execution, the Company expects a progressively stronger performance trajectory in the coming quarters.

Management reiterates its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders, strengthening market positioning, and navigating prevailing economic conditions with discipline and resilience.