Bauchi APC Stakeholders Raise N50m for Senator Shehu Buba’s 2027 Gubernatorial Bid

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Contact and Mobilization Committee for Senator Shehu Buba Umar has announced the successful mobilization of N50 million to procure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination form for the lawmaker.

The announcement was made by the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Sade, during a press briefing held yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Conference Hall in Bauchi.

Delivering the address via the Committee’s Secretary, Barrister Mukhtar Abubakar, Sade emphasized that the contribution serves as a collective endorsement from key party stakeholders and supporters.

He noted the decision to back Senator Buba’s gubernatorial ambition followed extensive consultations and a comprehensive evaluation of the state’s political landscape.

His words: “This gesture is far more than a financial contribution; it is a symbolic vote of confidence. It reflects our absolute belief in the Senator’s leadership capacity, his proven legislative track record, and his profound commitment to the welfare of the people of Bauchi State.

“Senator Buba as a credible and people-oriented leader whose vision for the state aligns with the aspirations of the citizenry.”

They highlighted his potential to drive sustainable development, economic growth, and critical improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“We believe that under the leadership of Senator Shehu Buba Umar, Bauchi State will experience a new era of purposeful governance defined by integrity and accountability” he stated.

The stakeholders called on APC members, youth organizations, and the general public to unite behind the Senator’s candidacy.

Furthermore, they assured the APC leadership that this endorsement resulted from a transparent and inclusive democratic process, representing the genuine will of the party’s grassroots.

The committee concluded by reaffirming its dedication to the unity and eventual electoral success of the APC in Bauchi State, pledging to work toward a “new Bauchi” that serves all citizens.