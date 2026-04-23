Mutfwang’s Relentless Efforts in Addressing Security Challenges in Plateau 

Gyang Bere

Plateau State, often described as that Biblical city set on a hill that cannot be hidden, remains one of Nigeria’s proudest symbols.

Known widely as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” the state has continued to uphold its cherished identity despite years of adversity aimed at undermining its unity and distorting its shared cultural values.

Encouragingly, the people of the state have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience by choosing unity over division.

They have sustained a tradition of hospitality, embraced peaceful coexistence, and remained steadfast in preserving their cultural heritage while working collectively towards development.

Amid these daunting challenges, Plateau State under the leadership of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has enjoyed people-centered leadership style, anchored on courage, compassion, and purposeful engagement.

His administration has shown strong and commendable commitment to fulfilling the social contract with the people through proactive and people-centred governance.

Following the recent tragic attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area and other rural communities, Governor Mutfwang displayed uncommon responsive and empathetic leadership.

Rather than remain distant from the people at a difficult time, he swiftly visited the scene to sympathies with the affected families and restore hope and confidence in the communities.

However, after addressing the tense situation in Angwan Rukuba, the Governor stepped out to personally engage residents, offering comfort and reassurance in a moment of grief.

In response to the incident, the Governor initiated a coordinated and multifaceted approach to prevent further escalation. Emergency security meetings were promptly convened, bringing together traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth representatives, and other critical stakeholders.

These engagements were designed to restore trust, promote dialogue, support affected families, and reinforce peaceful coexistence across communities.

The Governor also took swift steps at the national level by briefing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the security situation. In a show of solidarity, the President later visited Jos to commiserate with affected families and reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace.

He directed security agencies to ensure that perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice, while also calling for the deployment of modern surveillance infrastructure, including digital cameras, within the Greater Jos Master Plan.

Implementation of these directives is ongoing. Arrests have reportedly been made, while relevant agencies continue investigations. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction is compiling data on affected persons for intervention, while collaborative efforts between the Plateau State Government with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy are underway to deploy digital surveillance systems.

Governor Mutfwang’s broader security strategy has also placed emphasis on technology-driven solutions. The procurement and deployment of drones for surveillance in rural communities have enhanced early warning capabilities and improved responses to potential threats.

Though challenges remain, these interventions have contributed significantly to curbing attacks and strengthening security intelligence.

One of the major milestone of the administration on security is the revitalisation of Operation Rainbow, the state’s security outfit.

Previously seen as underperforming, the outfit has been restructured and strengthened with the recruitment of competent personnel to boost intelligence gathering and rapid response capacity.

Additionally, the establishment of the Plateau Activity Centre, equipped with modern security technology, has improved coordination among security agencies.

More than 300 operational vehicles have been refurbished, while motorcycles were procured to enhance mobility, particularly in hard-to-reach rural communities.

Recognising that security cannot be achieved through force alone, the administration has also prioritised non-kinetic approaches.

The reconstitution of the Plateau State Inter-Faith Advisory Council has encouraged dialogue, strengthened trust, and promoted mutual understanding among diverse religious and ethnic groups.

These combined efforts have yielded encouraging results, with the state experiencing a period of relative peace and stability. The improved security climate has also positively impacted economic activities, particularly in the hospitality sector, where increased hotel occupancy reflects renewed confidence among visitors and investors, until the recent temporary setback.

In addressing the humanitarian consequences of violence, the government collaborated with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to affected families. Support also came from well-meaning individuals, including Apostle Joshua Selman, who donated funds and relief materials to assist victims.

The state has further reinforced its peacebuilding efforts through initiatives such as the Good Governance, Peace, and Transformation Retreat with a themed, “Oneness for Wholesome: Transformation and Development.” The retreat brought together participants across faiths to promote unity, forgiveness, and a shared vision for a progressive Plateau State.

In a deft historic move, Governor Mutfwang also convened a strategic meeting with former governors and elder statesmen of Plateau State. This rare gathering focused on addressing the state’s security challenges and charting a path towards sustainable peace, unity, and development.

The discussions provided valuable insights and strengthened collective commitment to tackling the root causes of conflict while fostering long-term stability across the state.

All said, one thing remains clear: Governor Mutfwang has remained unwavering in his commitment to protecting lives and property, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice for all.

His administration continues to demonstrate resolve in fulfilling its social contract and building a peaceful, united, and prosperous Plateau State.

*Dr. Bere is the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State.