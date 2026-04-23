CP Tijani Fatai Visits Military Formations, Reaffirms Inter Agency Collaboration for Security in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, has reaffirmed the importance of sustained collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces as a critical strategy for maintaining security in Lagos State.

Fatai made the assertion on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during a series of courtesy visits to key military formations, including the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja; the 651 Base Service Group Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja; and the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in Apapa.

The visits, according to the police, were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cordial working relationships, deepen inter agency synergy, and enhance collaborative security operations across the state.

At the 9 Brigade headquarters, the Commissioner of Police was received by the Commander, Brigadier General Ayokunle Owolabi.

Discussions focused on reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the police and the Nigerian Army in internal security operations, with both sides emphasising the need for sustained joint efforts to guarantee the safety and security of residents in Lagos.

Similarly, at the 651 Base Service Group Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, the Commanding Officer, Air Commodore M. A. Imam, hosted the police chief and his delegation.

Deliberations centred on strengthening the existing relationship between the two agencies, particularly in areas such as professionalism, intelligence sharing, operational cooperation, and internal security management.

The Commissioner also visited the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft in Apapa, where he was received by the Commander, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu.

Discussions at the naval base focused on enhancing collaboration in securing Lagos waterways and ensuring effective coordination during multi agency operations.

Speaking during the visits, CP Fatai stressed that effective security management in a complex and strategic state like Lagos requires seamless cooperation among all security and law enforcement agencies.

He noted that unity, mutual respect, and shared responsibility among the police and the Armed Forces remain essential to safeguarding lives, property, and critical national assets.

He commended the consistent support provided by military formations to the Lagos State Police Command, describing inter agency synergy as vital to combating crime, maintaining law and order, and proactively addressing emerging security threats.

The Commissioner further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining peace, enhancing public safety, and ensuring a secure environment that supports socio economic growth in the state.