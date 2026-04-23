‘South Africa Cup Tournament Aims to Promote Ties Through Sport,  Enterprise’

The fourth edition of the South Africa Cup Golf Tournament is set to take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938, bringing together key stakeholders from Nigeria and South Africa in a unique convergence of sport, commerce, and diplomacy.

Organised by Crossflex International Limited, the tournament has evolved beyond a ceremonial sporting fixture into a high-impact economic platform designed to deepen bilateral trade, investment flow, and corporate collaboration between Africa’s two largest economies.

This year’s edition has attracted an impressive lineup of corporate partners, including; AB Inbev, ADL Solutions, Acutect support systems, Pepsi, frosty bite, C. Woermann, MTN, Guinea Insurance, South African Airways, Coca cola, VFD Group, IBRU, Marriot hotels, Adidas, African Energy Chamber, Walter Smith, EMSEE shipping line Ltd, Africa finance corporation, LATO, Neolife have committed to leveraging the event as a gateway for market expansion, brand visibility, and cross-border partnerships. Their participation underscores growing private-sector confidence in the

Speaking on the growth and relevance of the tournament, the Chief Executive Officer of Crossflex International Limited, Tolu Adesemowo, noted:

“This event is growing steadily and has become a powerful tool to foster economic integration between Nigeria and South Africa.

“What started as a golf tournament has transformed into a platform where businesses connect, ideas are exchanged, and real partnerships are formed. The increasing involvement of top-tier brands is a clear indication of the value it delivers.”

Also, South Africa’s Consul General in Lagos, Bobby Moore, reiterated the broader significance of the initiative: “The South Africa’s Cup Golf Tournament continues to demonstrate how sport can serve as a bridge for economic cooperation. Each edition opens new pathways for collaboration, strengthens investor confidence, and reinforces the enduring relationship between our two countries.”

With participation expected from top executives, diplomats, and elite amateur golfers, the 2026 edition is poised to further stimulate bilateral engagement, enhance tourism flows, and promote Africa-led economic resilience.

As anticipation builds, the South Africa Cup Golf Tournament stands not only as a celebration of sporting excellence but as a strategic instrument advancing shared prosperity between Nigeria and South Africa.