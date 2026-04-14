Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Recover High-Grade Weapons in Nationwide Crackdown

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant operational successes in its intensified nationwide crackdown on violent crimes, with the arrest of 50 suspects and the recovery of a large cache of sophisticated weapons and other exhibits.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday at the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team headquarters in Guzape, Abuja.

He said the achievements followed a series of intelligence-driven operations conducted by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team between January and April 2026, targeting gunrunning syndicates, kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminal elements operating across several states.

According to him, the police were highlighted seven major cases which collectively led to the arrest of 50 suspects and the recovery of 17 rifles of various models, 111 rounds of live ammunition, 17 cartridges, multiple magazines, three vehicles, communication devices, and other exhibits.

He described the successes as a reflection of the new spirit of ongoing security fortification led by the 23 Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and police’s sustained commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety.

In one of the cases, operatives arrested Musa Jibrin for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrest followed an earlier operation in December 2025 during which an FNC rifle and an empty magazine were recovered.

Investigations revealed that the suspect obtained the weapon from an accomplice identified as Bala, who is currently at large. Police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and recover additional arms.

In a separate operation in Benue State, four members of an armed robbery syndicate identified as Anuga Emmanuel, Peter John, Francis Abba Idoko, and Ohepo Ogwuche were arrested.

The suspects were notorious for mounting fake police checkpoints to rob unsuspecting road users. Recovered from them were a locally fabricated rifle, a revolver pistol, live cartridges, and a complete Police Mobile Force uniform used to impersonate security personnel.

The police said the suspects were in custody while efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the gang, among other arrests and recovery made.