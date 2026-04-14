ADC Convention: Security Beefed up as 3,000 Delegates Elect New NWC

Security has been beefed up in and around Rainbow Event Center, venue of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention holding in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3,000 delegates were expected to participate in the election of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years

NAN also reports that security personnel of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) manned the main entrance to the venue conducting thorough security checks on delegates before allowing them access to the venue.

Security patrol vehicles were at strategic locations manned by security operatives.

Journalists were also subjected to serious and thorough security checks before being allowed access to the venue.

It would be recalled that the party had been embroiled in leadership crisis as two factions lay claims to ADC leadership.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended the recognition of all leadership factions of ADC following the court of appeal ruling and the ongoing litigation over party leadership.

Speaking at the venue of the convention, Sen. Dino Melaye said that the convention would go on as planned in spite of efforts to stop the convention.

“Yesterday, there were deliberate efforts to stop us from holding this convention. All the venues we applied for were not approved.

“As at 11pm last night, the owners of this venue attempted to cancel this programme, but we stood our ground, and we will proceed with the convention today.

Also, Mr Kabiru Saje, a member of the New Media committee, said the convention was expected to either produce new leadership or reaffirm the current leadership.

“Despite attempts by authorities to stop the programme yesterday evening, we stood our ground because it is our right to hold this convention.

“Although we faced challenges with securing a venue and had to change locations multiple times, preparations are now in place, and the event will go ahead as planned.

“The convention is expected to start by 11 a.m., and the atmosphere is positive, with delegates arriving and everything properly arranged.

Saje noted that the party remained confident in its leadership, which he said, was experienced, strategic, and committed to progress(NAN)