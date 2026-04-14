AMTY Names Kanayo Eni-Ikeh CEO of the Year For His Transformational Leadership

Kanayo Eni-Ikeh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Atiat Limited, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, in recognition of his transformative leadership and sustained impact in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Since assuming leadership in 2020, Eni-Ikeh has led a decisive reinvention of the business; repositioning it from a challenged enterprise into a diversified, multi-billion-naira ecosystem spanning lending, mobility and fleet solutions, insurance brokerage, renewable energy, and technology-enabled services.

The transformation reflects a deliberate strategy anchored on strong governance, disciplined execution, and forward-looking innovation. Despite operating through the disruptions of the COVID-19 period, the company strengthened its operational foundation, expanded its client base, and grew its asset base to over N40 billion.

Under his leadership, he attracted a ₦7.2 billion investor-backed acquisition of a controlling stake in Atiat, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s transformation journey. This reinforced the company’s capital base and enabled expansion through strategic acquisitions, signaling a clear turning point and a renewed growth trajectory.

Today, Atiat operates as an integrated financial services ecosystem with interests across microfinance banking, insurance, automobile services, and technology solutions, serving individuals, SMEs, and corporates.

AMTY organisers noted that Eni-Ikeh’s leadership stands out for its clarity of vision and consistency of execution, underpinned by a commitment to long-term value creation.

With over two decades of experience across banking, asset management and corporate strategy, he continues to distinguish himself as a leader focused not only on building successful enterprises, but on creating institutions that endure.