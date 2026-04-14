Abiodun’s Adoption of Yayi: Breaking the Jinx, Replacing Ambiguity With Mandate

Femi Ogbonnikan

The race for the Oke-Mosan Government House, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, is no longer a quiet affair; it is a full-throttle sprint. On Monday, stakeholders at the APC strategic caucus meeting set the tone for the contest. They unveiled Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election. With that move, the APC has crossed the Rubicon. It has laid to rest months of speculation, scepticism, and anxiety over Governor Dapo Abiodun’s succession plan.

This is a turning point in Ogun State’s political landscape, long defined by high-stakes power contention. The high stakes are driven by the incumbent’s constitutional term limit, making the 2027 race a wide-open battleground for succession. The consensus arrangement signifies continuity; it signals responsiveness; it projects cohesiveness.

For Ogun West, the unveiling of Yayi as consensus candidate for the APC marks a seismic shift in the state’s political trajectory. For the first time since the state’s creation in 1976, the Yewa-Awori quest for the governorship has moved from a sentimental agitation to a practical reality backed by the ruling party’s machinery. It validates the ‘Yewa Lokan’ sentiment that has dominated regional discourse for years.

For decades, the Ogun West governorship quest had been a moral argument. Now, it is a structural one.

​By backing Yayi, the APC isn’t just being fair, they are adopting a candidate who has the financial and legislative capacity to defend the zone’s interest on a state-wide level.

​This move potentially neutralizes one of the most potent emotional campaign issues the opposition could have used.

Ahead of the May 30, 2026 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of primaries, the party has effectively moved from a state of frenzied competition to one of calculated consolidation. The party leadership has chosen to prioritize stability over a potentially divisive open primary.

By aligning with an establishment figure who is deeply embedded in the current administration’s legislative and fiscal successes, the APC is betting on a seamless transition. It ensures that the ‘Building Our Future Together’ mantra has a successor with the technical capacity to manage the state’s burgeoning industrial and infrastructural economy.

By reaching a consensus now, well ahead of the INEC timeline, the APC is attempting to avoid the bruised egos that typically follow a hard-fought primary. It presents a united front to the opposition, suggesting that the family has already settled its internal differences.

Ultimately, Governor Abiodun’s succession plan changes the game for the opposition. For those who were waiting for a body language signal from Oke-Mosan, the signal is now a loud, clear broadcast.

This effectively shifts the burden of proof onto the opposition and any remaining dissenters within the party.

​​In Nigerian politics, the incumbent’s silence is often a source of chaos, allowing multiple camps to claim they have the governor’s secret blessing. By formalizing support for Senator Adeola through a strategic caucus, Governor Abiodun has replaced ambiguity with a mandate. This likely forces other aspirants to either fold into the Building Our Future Together tent or risk political isolation.

By choosing this moment to unveil a consensus candidate, the APC hasn’t just selected a flag bearer; they’ve executed a preemptive strike against internal friction. ​While other states may be embroiled in primary-day skirmishes and legal petitions, Ogun APC is positioning itself to use the INEC deadline as a mere formality. By settling early, the party can spend the next month healing any minor fractures and aligning the grassroots coordinators of former rivals behind the consensus choice.

​For the investors and industrial stakeholders in Ogun’s corridors (Agbara, Sagamu, Ota), this early signal provides market certainty. They now know the projected policy direction for the post-2027 era.

​​The APC has effectively moved from defense-managing internal succession anxiety- to offense. The challenge now lies in ensuring that this calculated consolidation remains airtight.

By opting for a consensus approach, the party leadership is clearly trying to avoid the internal fractures that often come with high-stakes primaries. Given Adeola’s deep political roots—moving from representing Lagos West to currently serving as the Senator for Ogun West—his candidacy carries considerable weight.

The adoption of consensus option reduces the risk of anti-party activities where disgruntled losers work against the winner. It also ensures the state chapter remains in sync with the national APC leadership.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while announcing the party’s decision at the caucus meeting, said the choice of Senator Adeola followed extensive consultations and broad agreement among influential figures within the party. According to him, the move underscores the APC’s determination to maintain cohesion and build on existing development efforts in the state. He explains that the consensus arrangement reflects the collective will of the party’s leadership and is aimed at ensuring a seamless transition and sustained progress in Ogun State.

Encomium has continued to pour in torrents on Governor Dapo Abiodun, for his fairness and courageous succession initiative, leading to a change of narrative for the marginalized Yewa/Awori people of Ogun West. The Chairman of Ogun State YAYI Youth Wing, Alhaji Abdul Waasi Agunbiade, in his commendation, said: “We lift our voices in gratitude to the man who made history possible: His Excellency, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Executive Governor of Ogun State. Mr. Governor, you looked at Ogun West and saw your brothers and sisters, not a political calculation. You chose fairness over fear and courage over comfort. You are the first Governor since 1976 to give Ogun West this ticket. Our children will read your name in history books as the Governor who healed a 50-year wound.”

Sometimes, a consensus candidate can be an imposed choice in a party structure that lacks internal democracy. In Adeola’s case, his adoption had the backing of key stakeholders, including former governors Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and other party elders. Their collective endorsement underscores the broad appeal of Yayi across Ogun State. In a climate where voters are increasingly cynical, he has built a persona that feels both high-level and accessible.

Unlike many politicians who wait for election season to distribute stomach infrastructure, Adeola has maintained a consistent cycle of empowerment programmes. From multi-million naira grants for market women to the distribution of transformers, scholarship disbursement, ambulances, and school buses, the sheer volume of his interventions makes it hard for even detractors to ignore his presence.

By branding himself as a facilitator of wealth rather than just a lawmaker, he has built a base of beneficiaries who view his elevation to the governorship as an expansion of their own economic interests.

Early in his return to Ogun politics, rivals labeled him an outsider or a Lagosian. He countered this with relentless grassroots presence, spending years building deep ties with traditional rulers and community leaders across the Yewa-Awori axis and beyond.

His victory in the 2023 senatorial race served as proof of concept, silencing claims that he couldn’t win on Ogun soil. That win reframed the outsider narrative into one of a successful son returning with experience.

Yayi’s campaign structure is often described as a state within a state.

His team excels at narrative control, ensuring every project or legislative contribution is amplified across social media and local radio.

His coordinators are well-funded and highly organized, making mobilization systematic rather than chaotic.

His broad popularity is his greatest shield against internal resistance. It forces party leadership to weigh the cost of denying a ticket to a man who has already captured the grassroots.

Adeola isn’t just a candidate; he is an unstoppable movement. That unstoppable movement energy is exactly what transformed the atmosphere at the caucus meeting into a definitive turning point. When a candidacy shifts from a political ambition to a sociopolitical movement, it changes the rules of engagement.

​In the context of Ogun State’s current landscape, this movement status is fueled by several key factors. By securing the consensus early, the Yayi brand has transcended the typical aspirant status. Supporters and even fence-sitters now view his trajectory as a matter of destiny rather than just a contest, which is the hallmark of an unstoppable movement.

​A movement is only as strong as its foundation. His years of sustained grassroots engagement across all three senatorial districts have created a network of foot soldiers whose loyalty is rooted in years of visible delivery, making the momentum self-sustaining.

​The APC’s formal backing acts as the ultimate fuel. It merges his personal populist appeal with the institutional power of the ruling party, creating a combined force that is incredibly difficult for any opposition—internal or external—to decelerate.

​With the May 30 deadline now serving more as a coronation date than a battleground, the focus shifts to the general election. His broad appeal essentially shifts the APC from a campaign footing to a governance-in-waiting posture. While the opposition remains theoretically in the race, the strategic hurdles they face are now immense. ​The potential for a clean sweep is grounded in several factors. One, the opposition currently appears more fractured than ever. Plagued by persistent internal leadership disputes and legal battles over legitimacy, the PDP has struggled to present the unified front seen in previous cycles. Parties like the ADC, which previously held significant sway in Ogun West, are currently navigating their own parallel congresses and internal friction, weakening their ability to capitalize on regional grievances. ​In previous elections, the Ogun West for Governor cause was a powerful tool for the opposition to peel away votes from the ruling party. By adopting Senator Adeola (Yayi), the zone’s most influential political export, the APC has essentially stolen the thunder of the opposition’s most potent campaign narrative.

​​A movement like Yayi’s doesn’t just rely on party structure; it has its own independent civilian army of grassroots coordinators. When you combine this personal momentum with the incumbent power of the APC state machinery, the resulting pincer movement makes it very difficult for smaller parties to find oxygen at the ward level.

​If the opposition cannot find a way to merge their interests into a single Mega-Coalition and it is unlikely they do within the next few months, the 2027 general election might feel less like a contest and more like a confirmation of the APC’s early strategic play. ​The move on Monday didn’t just appoint a candidate; it signaled to the entire political ecosystem that the ruling party has crossed the Rubicon and is ready for total consolidation.

Adeola’s emergence as a consensus candidate of the APC is a victory for all. At the stakeholders’ meeting, his adoption is framed as a no- victor, no-vanquished scenario. Everybody is a winner, including other aspirants who have been prevailed upon to step down their ambitions. By removing the vanquished from the equation, the APC has essentially created a unified front that will be incredibly difficult for any opposition to penetrate. By positioning the consensus as a collective win, the APC leadership is effectively neutralizing the bitterness that usually follows high-stakes political contests.

​​For the Yewa-Awori people, this isn’t just a win for one man; it’s the realization of a half-century-old dream. This shared sense of victory makes it easier for the entire zone to unite, regardless of which local leader they initially supported.

​For the establishment, this consensus provides a graceful way to transition power. It allows the incumbent administration to hand over the baton to a tested hand without the chaos of a fractured base.

​For sustainable cohesiveness, however, Governor Abiodun must move beyond adoption, he must make other co-contenders see ressons they must work for the party’s victory in the general election. Adoption is the formal step, but genuine reconciliation is the emotional one. Governor Abiodun must now transition from a political arbiter to a chief negotiator.

​To achieve true cohesiveness, the prevailed upon aspirants need more than just a directive; they need to see a path where their personal political legacies and the interests of their followers are protected within the Yayi era.

​​To move beyond the Monday caucus and ensure a unified front for the general election, the governor must ensure that co-contenders are not just observers but stakeholders in the campaign council. By giving them high-profile leadership roles in the Yayi for Governor structure, the party effectively fuses their independent grassroots machines into the main movement. ​The Governor must act as the guarantor, ensuring that the “Building Our Future Together” agenda remains a broad-based platform that respects the regional contributions of all party leaders.

​In this regard, the Governor’s role now is to hold private, one-on-one sessions—moving from “Oke-Mosan directives to personal dialogue—to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who stepped down. ​If these steps are taken, the No Victor, No Vanquished mantra becomes a reality. When aspirants see that their step down was actually a step up into a more unified and powerful party structure, their followers will follow suit.

​The APC’s goal should be to ensure that by the time the May 30 INEC deadline arrives, there are no disgruntled elements left to be courted by the opposition. The focus shouldn’t just be on winning the primary by consensus, but on ensuring that the primary leaves the party stronger than it found it.

*Ogbonnikan writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state