2027: Tinubu, Atiku’s Allies Trade Tackles

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





An exchange between supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and loyalists of President Bola Tinubu, hasshifted attention to the administration’s handling of the nation’s current challenges.

The latest exchange was triggered by remarks from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who praised Tinubu’s political experience and suggested that opposition figures would struggle to match his strategic depth.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, Keyamo described the president as a seasoned political operator, implying that his track record gave him a clear edge in future contests.

However, the comment drew a swift rebuttal from Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who argued that political history should not be conflated with effective leadership in office.

In a statement, Shaibu redirected the conversation toward the current socio-economic climate, stressing that Nigerians were more concerned about day-to-day realities than past political victories.

“Tinubu may have excelled in opposition politics, but governance is about results, not rhetoric. The myth of invincibility is often the last refuge of a failing narrative. Tinubu may have had his moments in opposition politics, but governance is not a game of chess; it is a duty to deliver results.

“Today, Nigerians are not asking who once outfoxed whom in 2007; they are asking why hunger is rising, why insecurity persists, and why the cost of living has become unbearable. Being ‘100 steps ahead’ should reflect in better lives for citizens, not in clever political storytelling.

“History may remember political battles, but the present will judge leadership by performance, and on that scale, no amount of myth-making can mask the truth. He is an abysmal failure!” he said.

Shaibu reinforced his position in a subsequent post, broadening his criticism of the administration and questioning the practical value of political strategy without tangible improvements in citizens’ welfare.

“Being ‘100 steps ahead’ scheming means nothing when millions of Nigerians are being dragged backwards by hunger, insecurity, and a collapsing standard of living.

“What is the value of strategy if it cannot put food on the table, secure lives, or restore dignity to the average citizen? Governance is not a masterclass in manipulation, it is a test of compassion, competence, and courage.

“Today, Nigerians are not impressed by recycled opposition tactics dressed up as brilliance; they are confronted daily by empty pockets, unsafe communities, and a government that appears disconnected from their pain. No amount of propaganda can mask a reality that is this loud,” he added.