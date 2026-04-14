  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

NCDMB: Institutional Reform Icon Shares Game Changing Leadership Insights

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will host Nigeria’s foremost crisis leadership and turnaround expert, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, for an exclusive leadership briefing April 15, 2026, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

In a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the event marks the fourth in NCDMB’s acclaimed series spotlighting prominent Nigerian authors to promote literacy and critical thinking.

The event features a leadership scholar: Dr. Peterside and his award-winning book – Leading in a Storm – named THISDAY’s Leadership Book of the Year 2025 and one of six Independent Newspaper must-reads for 2025, the book delivers practical strategies for thriving amid crises.

Dr. Peterside will share game-changing insights on crisis leadership in Nigeria, the oil and gas industry, and broader development challenges.

As reform-minded thinker and management turnaround specialist, he equips public-sector and business leaders to manage change, navigate crises, and drive large-scale transformations.

Kellogg Professor Loran Nordgren calls Leading in a Storm “a must-read for any leader who wants to successfully navigate the storms on the horizon.”

Hugh O’Doherty of Harvard Kennedy School describes the book as “a practical manual,” while Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission and Professor of Leadership, praises it as “a defining contribution to leadership practice.”

With over 24 years of high-level experience across public and private sectors, Dr. Peterside has transformed complex institutions and programs through systemic reform.

He serves as an adjunct lecturer at top business schools, mentoring emerging leaders with real-world wisdom. Author of two other books and developing a fourth, he remains a pivotal voice in values-driven leadership development.

Through its corporate communications and social responsibility initiatives, NCDMB champions scholarly works by Nigerian authors fiction and non-fiction alike to foster knowledge and innovation.

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