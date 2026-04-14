Edo NDLEA Busts Drug Cartel, Intercepts 7,245kg of Cannabis Loaded in Two Trucks

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in tracking suppliers of skunk cannabis in the Edo North of the state.

The command said yesterday that in an intelligence led operation, its operatives intercepted two trucks laden with 7,245 kilogrammes of skunk cannabis and the arrested five suspected to be drug traffickers.

The command stated that the street value of the drugs has been estimated to be N724.500million.

While briefing journalists in Benin City, the state Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju said it is the first time in the history of the command that two trucks laden with illicit drugs were intercepted at a time, thereby disrupting the inter-state drug trafficking network.

On the significant of the seizure, Ofojeju hailed the operation as a validation of the command’s unwavering commitment and operational precision.

“This successful interception is a clear message to drug barons and traffickers that Edo State is not a safe haven for criminal trade. The large volume of this seizure, which is over seven metric tonnes of cannabis, highlights the scale of the threat we are combating. It also underscores the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and the dedication of our officers.”

Commander Mitchell reiterated the operation aligns with the strategic mandate and zero-tolerance directive set forth by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd).

“Under the resolute leadership of the Chairman, our mandate is clear and unequivocal. We are to dismantle drug trafficking networks, apprehend the traffickers, seize their drugs and trace assets illicitly acquired. This seizure prevents these drugs from reaching our streets and destroying countless lives, particularly our youth.”

The operation, executed on Saturday, April 11, 2026, was the culmination of seventy-two hours of meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance by officers of the Command.

Working on actionable intelligence, a crack team of the NDLEA intercepted the two articulated trucks along the critical Auchi-Abuja Road axis about 5am.

Upon search, the trucks, ostensibly carrying cartons of beer, were found to have cleverly concealed hundreds of bags of processed weeds. A field test confirmed the substance to be skunk cannabis, a highly potent and dangerous variant.

A detailed breakdown reveals the first truck, with registration number OYO LUY 172 XC, contained 260 bags weighing 3,900 kilograms.

The second truck, OYO LUY 281 XC, carried 223 bags weighing 3,345 kilograms. The combined haul totaled 483 bags with a gross weight of seven thousand, two hundred and forty-five kilograms (7,245kg).

The suspects arrested in connection with the illicit consignment are as follows: Ibrahim Abu, 29 years, Abu Abdullazeez, 28 years, Jibril Jaminu, 35 years, Andrew Moses, 22 years and Ganiyu Abu, 21 years. All the suspects are males and indigenes of Edo North.

Preliminary investigation indicates the illicit shipment originated from Sabongida-Ora in Owan West LGA and was destined for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before the interception.

The trucks and exhibits have been moved to the command headquarters in Benin City for further documentation and investigation, which has commenced in earnest. However, both trucks will be confiscated as instrumentalities of drug crime.

The commander assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing to uncover the networks behind this large-scale trafficking and bring all parties involved to justice.

He also called for continued support from citizens, urging them to provide timely information to aid the agency’s work in safeguarding communities.