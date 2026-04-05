Tinubu: We Shall Defeat Banditry, Terrorism Troubling Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu again yesterday promised Nigerians that bandits and terrorists disturbing Nigeria would be defeated.

Tinubu reiterated the promise at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he inaugurated the Gateway International Airport and some road projects in the axis.



An elated president commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for investing in security equipment, including vehicles.

He said, “I am particularly pleased with the focus on mobility, security, and agriculture. The introduction of modern transportation solutions, including new vehicles, reflects a shift toward innovation and improved daily life.

“Strengthening security infrastructure reinforces our resolve to protect lives and property. We will overcome banditry and terrorism.

“I assure you that we will continue to make progress. Nigeria is determined to be great, and we are firmly on the path to achieving that greatness again.”

The president expressed delight at being part of the ceremony, describing the vision of Abiodun and his predecessors as remarkable.



Commending the governor, Tinubu said, “Today, we commission a major economic hub in this corridor. Over the past seven years, you have demonstrated commitment, vision, and patriotism in advancing Nigeria’s growth.

“We celebrate you today for your contributions to national development. I have no regrets, and I congratulate the people of this great state for their steadfast support of the government.



I also thank you for your continued faith in our party, the All Progressives Congress. Our investments are centered on our people. The infrastructure we see today reflects our confidence in our country’s future.

“We believe that today’s foundation will secure tomorrow’s prosperity. I stand before you with a deeply grateful heart. God has endowed us with a great nation and allowed us to move beyond past mismanagement. Our commitment to the future is clear—today, tomorrow, and in the years ahead.”



Addressing the gathering, which included the Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio, governors, and captains of industry, Abiodun described the ceremony as both historic and symbolic.

Abiodun said Tinubu’s presence reflected not only his commitment to national development but also his strong belief in subnational governments as engines of growth.



He said, “We are proud to align with your Renewed Hope Agenda, which is placing our nation on a path of economic recovery, fiscal discipline, and sustainable growth.”

The governor commended Tinubu’s bold economic reforms—particularly the unification of the foreign exchange system, the removal of fuel subsidies, and the repositioning of public finances to reflect market realities.

“These courageous decisions are restoring investor confidence, attracting capital inflows, and repositioning Nigeria as a competitive global destination.



“Your efforts to expand revenue through improved tax administration, digitalisation of government processes, and institutional strengthening are addressing long-standing structural challenges.

“Key initiatives such as the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Programme, student loan schemes, rail modernization, and major highway projects—including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway—demonstrate a deliberate reset of our national economy.



“Your administration has also shown courage in tackling fiscal leakages, promoting local production, and improving the ease of doing business through regulatory reforms.

“This renewed focus on infrastructure financing, public-private partnerships, and investment in agriculture, power, and transportation is laying the foundation for long-term prosperity,” he said.



He added, “The Gateway International Airport stands as a defining legacy of this administration. Built from the ground up and now fully operational, it features a nearly four-kilometre runway capable of handling large aircraft, a modern control tower, advanced aviation systems, and cargo facilities. It is the centerpiece of our emerging aerotropolis.

“Today’s ceremony also marks the launch of Gateway Airlines, beginning operations with Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, alongside cargo services aimed at boosting trade and logistics.”



The governor also used the event to highlight some projects executed by his administration in the areas of roads, housing, electricity, and health.

In his goodwill message, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended Tinubu for all he was doing to make Nigeria great again.

Akpabio also commended the legislative arm of government for cooperation with the Executive arm, saying that without proper appropriation, what they are witnessing today would have been impossible.

He said, “Without proper appropriation and collaboration between the executive and legislature, what we see today would not have been possible. Progress like this requires unity, not conflict.



“Mr. President, many years ago, you shared bold ideas for Nigeria. Today, you have the opportunity to bring those ideas to life.

“You were among the pioneers of independent power initiatives in Nigeria, and your commitment to internally generated revenue began during your time in Lagos. That model is now being replicated across states, including Ogun.

“We are moving toward greater decentralisation of power—both in electricity and governance—so that states can take more responsibility for development and service delivery.



At the federal level, your reforms have strengthened revenue distribution to subnational governments. Funds allocated through the federation account are reaching the states, enabling them to execute projects and meet obligations without excessive borrowing.

“Today, we see the results: states are implementing projects, paying salaries, and driving development.

I commend the Governor of Ogun State and all governors who are delivering meaningful progress across the country.

“The National Assembly remains committed to partnering with the executive to sustain this momentum.”

Also, in a goodwill message, the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said he was happy that a project like this had become a reality in Ogun State in his lifetime.



Obasanjo, who said he had shortened the time from the airport to his home in Abeokuta by over 40 minutes, said he had landed at the Gateway Airport from Abuja.

He said that while he used to spend almost an hour from Lagos airport to Abeokuta, he now spends only 25 minutes from the Gateway Airport.



He commended all past governors who had contributed to the state’s development since its creation in 1976.

The former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, also commended the president and Abiodun for all they are doing in the country and in Ogun State.

The Governors of Lagos State attended the ceremony. Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, Ondo State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebamji, Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Niger State, Umaru Bago, Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, Borno State, Babagana Zulum, among others.