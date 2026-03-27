Scottyolorin Unveils Debut Mixtape ‘Olorin Pack’- A Bold Testament of Growth and Momentum

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Scottyolorin steps into a defining moment in his career with the release of his debut mixtape, “Olorin Pack.” A compact yet impactful 12-track project running approximately 22 minutes, Olorin Pack is a carefully curated body of work that bridges his past wins with a fearless step into his future. The mixtape arrives off the back of an undeniable run over the last four months for Scottyolorin. His collaboration with Egertton on “Molade” has resonated strongly with listeners, while his standout feature on Strafitti’s “Te Wo” which is building anticipation ahead of a forthcoming release alongside rap heavyweight Zlatan Ibile has further cemented his presence within the scene. Adding to the momentum, his buzzing track “ featuring R33NZO has continued to gain traction, setting the tone for what this new project represents. Olorin Pack blends familiar fan favorites including “Trabaye,” “Like Asherkine,” “Fl Studio,” “Molade,” “Deela,” and “My Hustle,” with seven brand new records that expand Scottyolorin’s sonic universe. Featuring contributions from R33NZO and Surinzza, the mixtape highlights his ability to seamlessly navigate multiple sounds and moods, delivering a project that feels both intentional and experimental.

More than just a compilation, Olorin Pack serves as an introduction to a new chapter for Scottyolorin , one defined by confidence, creative freedom, and a sharpened artistic identity. His versatility shines throughout the tape, as he effortlessly blends influences across genres while maintaining a distinct voice that resonates with a growing audience. With a solid and loyal community behind him, Scottyolorin is steadily carving his place as one of Nigeria’s most promising emerging talents. Olorin Pack not only captures where he is now but signals where he’s headed ; upward, louder, and impossible to ignore. “Olorin Pack” is now available on all streaming platforms.