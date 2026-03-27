Ecobank’s Austen Osokpor Wins Champion Newspapers’ Media Manager of the Year

Ecobank Nigeria’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr. Austen Osokpor, has emerged winner of the prestigious Media Manager of the Year award at the Champion Newspapers’ 2025 Awards.

This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to the media industry, showcasing his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to journalistic excellence.

Managing Director of Saint Buniks Group, Chief Darlington Nwabunike, while presenting the award, commended Osokpor’s support to the journalism profession in Nigeria and his initiatives leading to the growth of Ecobank Nigeria.

Osokpor’s achievement, no doubt, is a testament to his outstanding work in media management, navigating the ever-changing landscape of media, technology and national discourse with admirable strength.

His exceptional leadership and strategic communication skills have significantly enhanced Ecobank’s brand image and reputation.

Also, the award is a reflection of the high standards of excellence and professionalism that Champion Newspapers strives to uphold.

His dedication to transparency, professionalism and effective communication has earned him recognition across the industry.

Industry watchers are of the view that Osokpor’s dedication to transparency, professionalism and effective communication has earned him recognition across the industry.

The award ceremony, held weekend at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, brought together prominent Nigerians, including former Governors Gbenga Daniel and Olusegun Osoba, who praised Champion Newspapers’ resilience and commitment to responsible journalism.

The awardees included Zenith Bank Plc, Globus Bank Limited, Access Bank Plc, Moniepoint MFB, DLM Capital Group, Cornerstone Insurance, Heirs Energies, Prestige Insurance Brokers Limited, Nigerian Ports Authority, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, among others.

Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, emphasized the awards’ focus on exemplary leadership, integrity, innovation, and service across various sectors.

Osokpor is a seasoned communications and brand strategist with over 20 years of professional experience spanning corporate communications, media management and reputation leadership.

He is responsible for leading the execution of the Group’s communications strategy in Nigeria, with a strong focus on brand positioning, stakeholder confidence, market penetration, and corporate reputation management.

He oversees integrated marketing communications, crisis preparedness and response, executive communications, and strategic stakeholder engagement in alignment with the bank’s growth and transformation agenda.

Osokpor played a pivotal leadership role in managing communications during the business combination between the former Oceanic Bank International Plc and Ecobank Nigeria, developing and executing the media strategy that supported seamless integration and sustained positive public perception during one of the largest consolidations in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Prior to joining Ecobank in 2008, he held senior editorial positions at DBN and Silverbird Television, Lagos, bringing strong media insight and strategic storytelling expertise into corporate leadership.

He holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Media and Communications from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and is currently a doctoral candidate at Babcock University, Ogun State, with research focus on Public Relations and Advertising.

He has completed executive education programmes at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and other leading institutions in strategic communications, crisis management, and finance for non-finance executives.

Osokpor is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Advertisers Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).