FG Directs Varsities to Include Occupational Therapy in Degree Programmes

* Laments huge shortage of experts

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In closing the huge gap in the expertise needed in occupational and speech therapy, the Federal Government has directed all tertiary institutions in the country to include audiology and speech therapy education, amongst others, in their bachelor’s and higher diploma programmes.

It said many universities do not yet offer structured Bachelor’s degree programmes in the proposed disciplines, and where training exists, it is often limited or not fully aligned with global best practices.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the National Committee for the Advancement of Occupational Therapy, Audiology and Speech Therapy Education (NCAOTASTE), the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said these disciplines are essential, not only for healthcare delivery but also for inclusive education, social integration and the overall productivity of our citizens.

He said in a country of about 220 million people, Nigeria currently faces a significant gap in the availability and quality of training programmes in these critical fields which have been ascertained to give befitting mean of livelihoods to its professionals.

“We are at a defining moment in our nation’s development, one where the demand for specialized healthcare and rehabilitation services is rising rapidly. Across our hospitals, schools and communities, there is an increasing need for professionals trained in Occupational Therapy, Audiology and Speech Therapy.

“This gap has implications for service delivery, workforce development, and our ability to meet both national and international standards,” the minister said.

He said the inauguration of the committee, which is long overdue, is a deliberate and strategic response to this challenge and the terms of reference will include liaising with Nigerian universities interested in establishing Bachelor’s degree programmes in Occupational Therapy, Audiology and Speech Therapy and guide curriculum development and accreditation processes.

Others are: “Collaborate with the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN) to ensure that proposed curricula meet both national regulatory requirements and international standards, as well as provide technical guidance on clinical training frameworks, practicum requirements and faculty development needs for the programmes.

“Review and recommend minimum academic, infrastructural and training requirements necessary for universities intending to run these programmes, and to engage with the National Universities Commission (NUC), university authorities and other relevant stakeholders to promote the sustainability and funding of these programmes.”

Alausa noted that assessing transition pathways for existing diploma-trained professionals into degree programmes in alignment with global professional standards will be encouraged while substandard or non-clinical training pathways that may undermine the professionalization of occupational therapy and Speech Therapy will be discouraged.

He acknowledged the critical roles of key institutions playing central role in ensuring quality assurance, accreditation and standardization of academic programmes across the nation’s universities.

Announcing the sum of N500 million annual budget to service the work of the committee headed by the Director of Occupational Therapy at the Edo Specialist Hospital, Edo State, Dr. Victoria Omua Amu, the minister encouraged young people seeking university education to explore the new fields as they promise to be rewarding.