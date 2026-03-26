AIGs Akpanudom, Jimoh, Miller, Eribo Others Redeployed

. CP Eloho Okpoziakpo Heads SFU, Lagos

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved a major redeployment of senior officers across the Nigeria Police Force, as part of efforts to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance leadership capacity and improve service delivery nationwide.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, who explained that the postings are aimed at reinforcing the Force’s command structure and ensuring the strategic deployment of personnel across commands, formations and departments.

Among the redeployed officers are: AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom, posted to the FCID Annex, Lagos, while AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh takes charge of Zone 2, Lagos. AIG Miller G. Dantawaye has been assigned to the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Others include: AIG Ado Emmanuel to Research and Planning; AIG Joseph Eribo to the Department of Armament; AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to Training and Development; and AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to Police Accounts and Budget, all at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

AIG Dahiru Mohammed has been deployed to Zone 15, Maiduguri, while AIG Dankombo F. Morris and AIG Bello Shehu have been posted to Zones 4, Makurdi and 14, Katsina, respectively. AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba moves to Legal Services, while AIG Ahmed Musa takes charge of Community Policing.

AIG Haruna Olufemi has been assigned to the Special Protection Unit.

At the level of Commissioners of Police, several state commands recorded changes. CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been posted to Jigawa State, CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State, CP Yemi John Oyeniyi to Delta State, CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State, and CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State. Others include CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa, CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory, CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos, CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba, CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara, CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina, and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State.

In addition, several CPs were assigned to specialised units and departments, including INTERPOL, the Special Protection Unit, FCID formations, Police College, and operational departments at the Force Headquarters.

For instance, crack detective, CP Eloho Okpoziakpo from Delta State is to head Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Lagos. CP Okpoziakpo had worked in the SFU when he was Chief Superintended of Police (CSP).

The Inspector General urged all affected officers to bring their experience to bear in their new roles, while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and service in the discharge of their duties.