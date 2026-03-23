Birthday Tribute to Dr. Allen Onyema: The Sky Conqueror Who Gave Nigeria Its Wings

By Fred Chukwuelobe, fnipr

Imagine, for a moment, that there was no airline called Air Peace.

Imagine thousands of Nigerians travelling to Abuja, Owerri, Enugu, Kano, and more than a dozen other domestic destinations forced onto long, dangerous highways. Imagine students stranded by prohibitive airfares, with nowhere to turn. Imagine entrepreneurs missing business opportunities because connectivity failed them. Imagine a nation of over 200 million people relying almost entirely on foreign airlines to reach the wider world.

Pause. Reflect.

Then celebrate the man who refused to let that be Nigeria’s reality. Celebrate Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, CON, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited. He adds another year to a life defined by courage, enterprise, and national service.

Venturing into an industry where many believed a wholly Nigerian airline could neither dominate nor endure, Onyema did something remarkable. He did not merely build an airline; he built a symbol of confidence. A statement of national capability. A flying testament that Nigerians can compete at the highest levels of global aviation.

When Air Peace commenced operations on October 24, 2014, with just seven aircraft, skeptics predicted turbulence. Eleven years later, the verdict of history tells a different story.

With what he has done with Air Peace, the airline today stands as Nigeria’s largest and the biggest carrier in West and Central Africa, operating a modern fleet of about 38 aircraft. Its four wide-body Boeing 777-200ER and Boeing 777-300 jets power long-haul international routes. Its dependable Boeing 737 aircraft link major domestic and regional destinations, while its efficient Embraer 145 and Embraer 190 jets service shorter sectors with precision and economy. Ten brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft—already paid for—await delivery, underscoring an ambitious long-term fleet modernisation strategy.

This is not incremental growth.

It is strategic expansion. It’s made possible by a man imbued with entrepreneurial ingenuity.

And beyond celebrating the airline itself, it is fitting to celebrate the man whose vision made it possible.

On March 30, 2024, Air Peace made aviation history by launching direct flights from Lagos to London Gatwick, breaking a decades-long stranglehold of exorbitant fares on the Nigeria–United Kingdom route. For the first time in many years, Nigerians experienced genuine competition and more affordable travel options.

The airline deepened that presence on October 26, 2025, with direct Abuja–London Heathrow flights, followed shortly by Abuja–London Gatwick services—expanding Nigeria–UK connectivity to three direct routes.

What once seemed improbable became operational reality.

Students rejoiced at discounted fares. Families found relief in more accessible travel. Businesses gained efficiency and predictability. Tourism and bilateral trade received a boost. Thousands of Nigerians secured direct and indirect employment—from pilots and engineers to cabin crew, ground staff, caterers, and logistics providers.

Perhaps most importantly, Nigeria regained something priceless: belief in indigenous capacity.

Born in Benin City to Michael and Helen Onyema, the first of nine children, Allen Onyema traces his roots to Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. A graduate of the University of Ibadan and called to the Nigerian Bar Association in 1989, he combined legal training with entrepreneurial daring.

His marriage in 1993 to Alice Ojochida Onyema (née Ejembi) ushered in a stable family life that has remained his anchor through seasons of challenge and triumph.

Those who know him attest that sleep is often secondary. For Onyema, safety is non-negotiable. He monitors operations closely—questioning, reviewing, and insisting on global best practice.

Within just two years of operations, Air Peace achieved the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit and gained membership of the International Air Transport Association—an extraordinary milestone for such a young airline.

Since then, the carrier has maintained an admirable safety record, proving that Nigerian airlines can meet—and even exceed—global aviation standards.

Yet Onyema’s vision extends far beyond profit.

Time and again, he has deployed Air Peace as an instrument of national service—evacuating Nigerians during xenophobic attacks in South Africa and rescuing stranded citizens from conflict zones in Libya, Sudan, and the war in Ukraine. When Nigerians were anxious and far from home, Air Peace lifted them back to safety.

That is patriotism at 35,000 feet.

Today, the airline is developing a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility in Lagos. When completed, the project will reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign maintenance services, conserve scarce foreign exchange, create highly skilled technical jobs, and strengthen the nation’s aviation sovereignty.

Ide Mbosi is not merely a businessman chasing balance sheets.

He is a job creator.

A crisis responder.

A capacity builder.

A nation builder.

Through turbulence and triumph, scrutiny and celebration, regulatory complexities and fierce competition, he has remained steady at the controls—demonstrating that courage, conviction, and competence can rewrite a nation’s aviation story.

Today, Air Peace connects Nigeria to the world—confidently, competitively, and proudly Nigerian. In many respects, it functions as Nigeria’s flag-bearing carrier in all but name.

As he marks another year, we celebrate not just his age—but his altitude. Not just his birthday—but his impact.

For me, a successful businessman is not defined merely by the wealth he accumulates, but by the value he creates and the lives he empowers. Allen Onyema has done this—and much more.

Therefore, I join his lovely wife and children, the good people of Mbosi, and the entire Air Peace family in celebrating one of Nigeria’s finest aviation ambassadors.

Happy Birthday, Ide.

May you continue to soar higher.

May you live long in strength and good health to see your children’s children.

Congratulations.

*Fred Chukwuelobe is a Lagos-based journalist and public affairs analyst