Police Invite Edo LG Acting Chairman Over N100m Financial Misconduct Allegations

Wale Igbintade

The Nigeria Police Force has invited the Acting Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Sunday Akiotu, for questioning over allegations of financial misconduct involving more than N100 million in council funds.

The invitation, issued by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Lagos, follows a petition submitted by Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative, which raised concerns about a series of transactions linked to the local government’s finances.

According to documents reviewed, Akiotu is expected to appear before the Commissioner of Police at the PSFU headquarters in Ikoyi on March 25, 2026, to respond to issues raised in the petition.

Two officials of the council, Mr. Ahonsi Charles and Mr. Otaru Gospel, have earlier been questioned by investigators as part of the ongoing inquiry handled by the unit’s Stock and Capital Market Fraud Section.

The petition alleged that funds belonging to the council, including statutory allocations and internally generated revenue, were transferred through channels that require further clarification.

The total amount referenced in the complaint is put at over N100 million.

It also referenced transactions involving EXPESON Logistics and Filmanson Nigeria Limited, with the petitioners requesting investigators to verify the nature of the companies’ engagements with the local government and whether due process was followed.

In addition, the petition raised concerns about internal administrative procedures within the council, including claims of pressure on finance officials in relation to the processing of certain payments.

These claims have not been independently verified.

The circumstances surrounding Akiotu’s emergence as Acting Chairman were also questioned in the petition, with calls for a review of the process in line with applicable laws and procedures.

The petitioners have urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, including a review of relevant financial records and transactions, and to take appropriate action based on the findings.

As of the time of filing this report, Akiotu and the other officials mentioned had not issued any public response to the allegations.