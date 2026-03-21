ECOWAS, Energy China Explore Partnership to Strengthen West Africa’s Power Infrastructure

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun discussions with Energy China International (CEEC) to deepen cooperation on the development of regional energy infrastructure aimed at expanding electricity access and strengthening power systems across West Africa.

The engagement took place during a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, where officials from the ECOWAS Energy and Mines Directorate met with CEEC representatives to advance dialogue on priority regional energy projects.

The session also included participants from the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the regional body responsible for coordinating electricity generation and transmission among West African countries.

During the meeting, participants reviewed project portfolios, technical capabilities and potential financing channels designed to accelerate growth in the region’s power sector and support broader infrastructure development.

Discussions focused on exploring partnership opportunities and funding options for ECOWAS priority initiatives covering power generation, electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Acting Director of Energy and Mines at ECOWAS, William Baidoe, provided an overview of the Directorate’s mandate and ongoing programmes aimed at improving energy access across the region.

These include projects to expand electricity distribution networks as well as initiatives to develop energy storage systems that can enhance the stability and reliability of power supply.

Also speaking at the meeting, Director of Planning, Investment Programming and Environmental Safeguards at WAPP, Kodjo Afidegnon, outlined the status of several priority projects under the ECOWAS Master Plan for the Development of Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure (2019–2033).

Among the flagship initiatives highlighted were the CLSG interconnection project linking Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea; the North Core project connecting Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin; the OMVG interconnection linking Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau; and the Medium Backbone project connecting Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Afidegnon noted that the projects present significant financing and investment opportunities for development partners and international energy companies.

On behalf of CEEC, General Manager Huang Aijun highlighted the company’s expertise in conventional and renewable energy, grid expansion, power planning and electricity transmission infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the company’s interest in supporting ECOWAS priority projects through technical support and access to diverse funding sources.

Both parties agreed to maintain close engagement on the identified projects in order to assess their development status and explore concrete areas of collaboration.

ECOWAS said the discussions reflect its continued efforts to build strategic partnerships and mobilise investments to improve electricity access, strengthen grid reliability and promote sustainable infrastructure development across West Africa.