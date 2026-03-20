Eid-El-Fitri: Olukoyede Tasks Moslems on Values of Discipline, Self-Denial, Anti-Corruption

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri, charging them to continue to honour the values of discipline, self-denial, purity, sacrifices and anti-corruption, which the Ramadan season exemplified.

Olukoyede gave the charge on Friday in Abuja, as part of his Sallah Greetings to the nation.

In a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, the anti corruption boss appealed to the Moslems faithfuls to continue in the spirit of Ramadan in their delay endeavours.

According to him, Muslims have demonstrated strength and abiding faith in Almighty Allah throughout the Ramadan season and enjoined them to continue to keep faith with those values.

‘As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitri, let us continue to reverence the values of discipline, self-denial, purity, anti-corruption and commitment to higher ideals of life which the Ramadan season truly imbued in us”.

“ The bes of us is what is good for the best of our nation. We will together make Nigeria better and corruption-free”, he said.