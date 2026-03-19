NCDMB, MJD Launch Pipeline Engineering, Corrosion Control Training

MJD Oilfield Services Limited, a leading indigenous oil & gas construction and servicing company, in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has officially commenced a comprehensive 12-month Nigerian Content Human Capital Development (NC-HCD) training programme.

The programme is designed to equip 33 Nigerian graduates in engineering and related disciplines with advanced technical competencies in pipeline pigging, corrosion control, and integrity monitoring, thereby strengthening local capacity within the oil and gas sector.

This intensive, year-long initiative integrates both theoretical instruction and practical, hands-on training, with the objective of developing highly skilled and industry-ready professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

Speaking at the official kick-off ceremony, the Managing Director of MJD Oilfield Services Ltd., Mr. Olayemi Familusi, emphasised the significance of the programme and urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity. He also commended the NCDMB for its sustained contributions to the growth and transformation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“The Nigerian oil and gas industry has undergone remarkable development since the establishment of the NCDMB,” he stated. “We commend the Board for its unwavering commitment to the advancement of Nigerian talent and the industry at large. Beneficiaries are encouraged to apply these acquired skills within the country, where opportunities for growth and impact continue to expand.”

In an address at the event, the Manager, Human Capital Development, NCDMB, Mrs. Tarilate Bribena-Teide, who represented the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s energy security. She highlighted the critical importance of pipeline integrity expertise, particularly for key national assets such as the 614-kilometre Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline.

She further underscored the Board’s strict expectations regarding discipline and commitment, noting that a minimum attendance rate of 99.9 per cent is mandatory.

She said: “The Board will not hesitate to withdraw and replace any participant who demonstrates a lack of commitment. This programme requires full dedication and has the potential to significantly transform participants’ career trajectories.”

The technical training partner, DORET Limited, presented an overview of the curriculum, which is aligned with the NCDMB Human Capital Development Implementation Guidelines (2020) and the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act. The programme combines classroom-based learning with practical workshop sessions, with a strong emphasis on promoting local content development and technical excellence.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Funso Alabi, representing Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, and Chief Austin Ugboaja, Project Manager at MJD Oilfield Services Ltd., reaffirmed the importance of strategic collaboration in developing a competent workforce capable of sustaining the long-term reliability and efficiency of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

To ensure participants’ full engagement, the programme is fully supported with monthly stipends, meal allowances, mobilisation and demobilisation allowance, learning resources (including laptops and Personal Protective Equipment), health insurance coverage, and both local and international certifications upon successful completion.

This initiative represents a critical pathway for young Nigerian graduates to transition into the oil and gas industry, reinforcing Nigeria’s capacity to meet its complex technical demands with locally developed expertise.