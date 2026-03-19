Coy Secures IATA Certification

Quickteller Travel, the travel and tourism service powered by Interswitch, has officially received certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a milestone that places the brand among a global network of trusted and accredited travel service providers.

The IATA accreditation reinforces Quickteller Travel’s operational credibility, compliance standards, and ability to deliver secure, efficient, and globally recognised travel services.

Commenting on the certification, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, said: “The IATA certification is a strong validation of Quickteller Travel’s operational standards, governance, and commitment to excellence. It enhances trust for travelers, corporate partners, and global airline stakeholders who rely on accredited platforms for secure and transparent travel transactions. For Interswitch, this milestone reinforces our mission to build technology-led solutions that unlock access, simplify commerce, and connect Africa to the global economy.”