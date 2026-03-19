  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Coy Secures IATA Certification

Business | 36 seconds ago

Quickteller Travel, the travel and tourism service powered by Interswitch, has officially received certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a milestone that places the brand among a global network of trusted and accredited travel service providers.

The IATA accreditation reinforces Quickteller Travel’s operational credibility, compliance standards, and ability to deliver secure, efficient, and globally recognised travel services.

Commenting on the certification, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, said: “The IATA certification is a strong validation of Quickteller Travel’s operational standards, governance, and commitment to excellence. It enhances trust for travelers, corporate partners, and global airline stakeholders who rely on accredited platforms for secure and transparent travel transactions. For Interswitch, this milestone reinforces our mission to build technology-led solutions that unlock access, simplify commerce, and connect Africa to the global economy.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.