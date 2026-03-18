  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Powell Homes CEO Lauds Mbah’s Leadership, Land Sector Reforms

Nigeria | 37 minutes ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Emmanuel, has commended Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for his leadership and ongoing infrastructure development, describing the state as an emerging hub for investment.

Emmanuel gave the commendation while celebrating the governor on his 54th birthday, noting that the administration has created a conducive environment for industrialists, particularly in the real estate sector, to thrive.

He highlighted key reforms in land administration, including the establishment of the Enugu Geographical Information System and restructuring within the Ministry of Lands, as well as improvements in the Survey Department under the Office of the Surveyor General.

“These initiatives have significantly simplified processes and enhanced ease of doing business for developers and investors,” he said, adding that Mbah’s focus on economic expansion and job creation is already producing tangible results, with increasing investor confidence positioning Enugu as a reliable destination for business.

Emmanuel also praised the governor’s inclusive leadership style, noting that his ability to foster political stability and accommodate diverse perspectives has contributed to a more peaceful environment in the state.

The Powell Homes boss further expressed optimism about the state’s future, stating that the governor has laid a solid foundation ahead of 2027, with expectations of even greater transformation in the years to come.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.