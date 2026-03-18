Powell Homes CEO Lauds Mbah’s Leadership, Land Sector Reforms

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Emmanuel, has commended Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for his leadership and ongoing infrastructure development, describing the state as an emerging hub for investment.

Emmanuel gave the commendation while celebrating the governor on his 54th birthday, noting that the administration has created a conducive environment for industrialists, particularly in the real estate sector, to thrive.

He highlighted key reforms in land administration, including the establishment of the Enugu Geographical Information System and restructuring within the Ministry of Lands, as well as improvements in the Survey Department under the Office of the Surveyor General.

“These initiatives have significantly simplified processes and enhanced ease of doing business for developers and investors,” he said, adding that Mbah’s focus on economic expansion and job creation is already producing tangible results, with increasing investor confidence positioning Enugu as a reliable destination for business.

Emmanuel also praised the governor’s inclusive leadership style, noting that his ability to foster political stability and accommodate diverse perspectives has contributed to a more peaceful environment in the state.

The Powell Homes boss further expressed optimism about the state’s future, stating that the governor has laid a solid foundation ahead of 2027, with expectations of even greater transformation in the years to come.