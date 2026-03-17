Tinubu Orders Political Appointees Eying Elective Office to Resign by March 31

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed all political appointees in his administration with the ambition of contesting elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026.

A statement Tuesday by Dewan Nengak Goshit, the Head, Information and Public Relations on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the directive was pursuant to the provisions of Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A circular which was issued by the Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, affirmed that the resignation requirement applied to all categories of presidential political appointees either seeking participation in the forthcoming party primaries or nomination for any elective office, including the following: Ministers, Ministers of State, Special Advisers to the President, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Special Assistants the President, Personal Assistants to the President, All Directors-General, and Chief Executive Officers of federal government parastatals, agencies, commissions, and government-owned companies, as well as all other political appointees of the President.

The statement added that the affected officials, are accordingly, all affected required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026.

“President Tinubu emphasized that the measure is necessary to ensure full compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections.

“He urged all concerned officials to take note of this directive and ensure strict compliance, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes in Nigeria,” the statement said.