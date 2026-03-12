Recapitalisation: NAICOM Says No Insurance Firm Has Crossed Recapitalisation Huddle, Insists July 31 Deadline Sacrosanct

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance Sector regulatory authority, National Insurance Commission, has said that no single insurance firm has crossed the recapitalisation huddle.

NAICOM also said it would not shift ground on the deadline of July 31,2026 give to insurance firms to recapitalise their business.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, stated this yesterday (Wed) in Lagos while addressing the media on the activities of the commission and update on the recapitalisation exercise.

Omosehin, however said no less than 20 insurance underwriting firms have officially written the commission on their recapitalisation efforts informing the commission that they were ready for verification.

He said given this information, his office had assigned verifiers to look into their books and report back to his office within a timeframe of three weeks.

In his response to journalists’ question on the possibility of grace period for the exercise to enable firms who have not crossed their Ts and dot their i s to do so in order to meet the required minimum capital and remain alive in business, Omosehin said the July 31st recapitalisation deadline was sacrosanct and would not be shifted for any reason.

According to him, it goes beyond his power as insurance commissioner because it was stated by the Nigeria Insurance Industry Act ( NIIRA25) and cannot be shifted by any authority except with the amendment of the law.

He said currently all insurance firms in the system were going through NAICOM’S scanning machine and that the result of the scanning would soon be made known.

He however said NAICOM as regulator encourages insurance firms who do not have a stand alone stamina to go into marriages with other companies to be able to remain alive.

He however said the problem the operators had in the past which is likely going to happen even in the preset situation is that as many are going through public offers, right issues, private placement, their investors usually raise hopes of bringing in money thereby making the firms not to look for mergers and acquisition but that at the dying minute, they would come up with excuses on why they could not bring in money by that the the deadline would have been at hand and the companies would began to look for merger with any available firm if only to remain in business.

He said such emergency mergers come with problem as he pointed that in the previous recapitalisation a good number of operating firms who consummated such adhoc mergers carried a lot of liabilities some of them are still grappling with.He advised operating firms to make adequate arrangement in their bid to meet the recapitalisation exercise.

He said as it stands, NAICOM was not in position to search for investors for insurance entities but would create enabling environment that would attract investors.

He said already foreign investors have been coming and making enquiries disclosing that the biggest insurance company in Egypt recently visited the Commissioner for Insurance for this same reason.

NAICOM had precisely on August 13 th 2025, announced a new capital regime for insurance firms and reinsurance firms.

This followed the enactment of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025. The directive mandated insurance firms to comply by July 31st 2026, setting new minimum capital thresholds for life on N10 billion from the existing capital of N2 million, non-life ₦15 billion from the existing N3 billion, and reinsurance N35 from N10 billion.