Federal High Court Announces Easter Vacation

The Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) has announced that it will commence its 2026 Easter vacation from April 7 to April 13.

In a statement issued on Friday by the court’s Director of Information, Dr Catherine Christopher, the decision was said to be in line with Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 (as amended).

According to the statement, the Chief Judge of the FHC, John Terhemba Tsoho, approved the vacation period, adding that normal court sittings will resume on April 14 across all judicial divisions.

The FHC, however, said the core judicial divisions in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu will remain open during the vacation, to attend to matters of extreme urgency.

It stated that only cases relating to enforcement of fundamental rights, arrest or release of vessels, and matters of dire national interest, would be entertained during the period. The court also announced that Justices Emeka Nwite and Musa S. Liman would serve as vacation Judges in Abuja, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Ogazi F. Nkemakonam would handle matters in Lagos.

Similarly, Justices Phoebe M. Ayua and Adamu T. Mohammed will serve in Port Harcourt, while Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello will handle urgent matters in Enugu during the vacation period.