Firm Debuts Free Digital Identity Page to Protect Businesses

Emma Okonji

NativeID is launching a free digital identity platform designed to consolidate scattered business contact details into a single, verified page, effectively shielding SMEs from the rising wave of social media impersonation and scammers.

For the average Nigerian business owner, the complimentary card has long been the gold standard of professional trust. But in an era where paper cards are easily lost, the old ways of sharing contact details are becoming a liability. According to Product Manager at NativeID, Esther Ukachi, the fragmentation is the primary entry point for fraud.

“Imagine a customer trying to reach a business. They find one phone number on Instagram, another on a flyer, and an old address on their Google Business Profile. Sometimes they even find many social media accounts with the same name, making it difficult to tell which one is the real page and not one created by scammers,” Ukachi said.

She emphasised that this isn’t an issue of marketing adding that the challenge is not even demand, product quality, or visibility, but access to the right business identity. “Across Nigeria and beyond, many businesses still share their identity in pieces across chats and bios. As teams expand, this creates confusion, delays, and lost trust,” she said.