ECOWAS Parliament: Thriving Private Sector Key for Regional Growth

James Emejo in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, yesterday emphasised the need to strengthen the private to achieve the economic and growth aspirations of the region.

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, said the private sector has the capacity to adopt initiatives that translate policy into real economic opportunity for citizens and businesses across the region.

She spoke at a media briefing to commemorate the 25th anniversary of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Represented by Dr. Kabir Garba, she emphasised the importance of a thriving private sector as a panacea to the region’s growth.

Ibrahima said, “As the private sector across the region continues to expand its role in various sectors ECOWAS institutions remain critical partners in shaping an integrated and prosperous regional economy.

“The ECOWAS Parliament, the legislative arm of the community, has a mandate to involve the peoples of West Africa in the integration process, strengthen democratic governance, promote stability, and support economic cooperation across Member States”.

She noted that regional integration required collaboration beyond public institutions, adding that the parliament is partnering private sector actors whose expertise in trade facilitation, SMES development, women’s empowerment, and youth innovation aligns with its objectives.

However, she stated that as part of the activities marking its 25th anniversary, the ECOWAS Parliament is collaborating with the private sector players including Duchess NL and Borderless Trade for a week long activities planned in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Senegal, Cabo Verde, Togo and Sierra Leone.

The activities lined up for celebration include, youth innovation and parliamentary simulations, women – focused trade and entrepreneurship platforms; SMEs and trade facilitation forum; civil education and awareness campaign and cultural, creative, and sports celebrations.

In her remarks, Managing Partner, Borderless Trade and Investment, Dr. Olori Doye, said as a private counterpart in regional integration, her organisation was committed to contributing to any course designed to shaping ECOWAS milestone at 25.

Also, representative of Duchess Nigeria Limited, Dr. Victoria Akai, said her organisation had received overwhelming interests from the private sector compromising financial services and others showing interest in activities.

The anniversary programme will unfold across multiple platforms and sectors, engaging citizens and businesses alike.

Young innovators will also take the center stage through the ECOWAS Smart Challenge, where national competitions will spark ideas and entrepreneurship, culminating in a grand regional finale in Accra.