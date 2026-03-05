  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Tinubu Reappoints NIPSS DG, Prof Ayo Omotayo for Another Four-Year Term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Professor Ayo Omotayo, for a final term of four years.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Omanuga, in a release issued on Wednesday stated that Omotayo was first appointed by former

President Muhammadu Buhari  in November 2021 while the Ninth Senate confirmed his appointment in February 2022.

Omotayo, a Professor of Environmental Sustainability, attended the University of Ibadan from 1980 to 1990, where he obtained a PhD in Geography.

He began his teaching career at the Lagos State University in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30.

He was the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences between 2012 and 2017 and the Director of the Centre for Planning at Lagos State University until he was appointed Director-General of the National Institute in 2021.

