Military: Oil Thieves Now Use Chemicals to Process Crude into Adulterated Petroleum Products

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian military has raised the alarm over a new and dangerous tactic adopted by oil thieves in the Niger Delta, revealing that criminal networks are now using chemicals to process crude oil into adulterated petroleum products in a bid to evade sustained military operations.

According to the military, the development underscores the determination of illegal refiners to stay ahead of security forces, despite intensified crackdowns on oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal refining sites across the region.

Speaking to journalists during an operational visit, the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo, said criminal elements refused to abandon illicit activities or embrace legitimate livelihoods, choosing instead to innovate new methods to plunder the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.

He explained that illegal refiners have moved away from openly burning crude oil, a practice that previously made them easy targets.

Instead, they now rely on chemical mixtures to produce petroleum products.

“Illegal refiners are evolving. They no longer burn crude openly. They now use chemicals to mix with crude oil to produce adulterated petroleum products,” Oladipo said.

He added, “This process is scientifically incomplete and extremely destructive to vehicles, generators and the environment. We are adjusting our operations to counter this new method, including tracking the supply chain of these chemicals.”

Emphasising the importance of public cooperation, the naval officer stressed that intelligence gathering must be a collective effort, noting that crude oil resources belong to all Nigerians.

“If communities notice suspicious movements, trucks accessing the creeks, or unfamiliar faces, they should report immediately,” he said.

“We need to entrench a strong ‘see something, say something’ culture, and the media has a crucial role in driving this message.”

Beyond illegal refining, Oladipo identified crude oil theft at wellheads as another major challenge confronting security forces, pointing out that thousands of such installations are scattered across difficult and often inaccessible terrain.

“In many areas, thick vegetation makes movement almost impossible. Even when illegal activities are detected, access remains a serious constraint,” he said.

He added: “Despite this, we conduct at least two major operations daily, in addition to routine patrols.”

He acknowledged the operational difficulties but maintained that the military’s guiding principle remains the protection of national oil output.

“There is no operation without challenges. However, our focus is to ensure that national production does not decline. Current production challenges are largely due to maintenance work and seasonal factors, not widespread vandalism,” he added.

Reassuring stakeholders, Rear Admiral Oladipo described the Niger Delta as safe for business, noting that increased exploration activities and the influx of more companies into the region reflect growing confidence in the security situation.

He also dismissed suggestions of rivalry among security agencies, stressing that collaboration remains strong.

“As you can see, all agencies are working together towards a common objective: securing national assets and increasing production,” he said.

Addressing the issue of capacity, the Operation Delta Safe Commander noted that personnel training was not the problem, as troops are well trained both locally and internationally.

He, however, noted that the military urgently requires improved infrastructure and advanced technology to effectively counter sophisticated criminal tactics.

“These technologies are expensive, but they are essential for effective maritime and energy security,” he said, while appealing to the media to help educate communities on their rights and responsibilities.

“Everyone is a stakeholder. Report wrongdoing through the appropriate channels. I am here solely to carry out the mandate of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Federal Government.”

Earlier, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the Chief of Defence Staff is currently coordinating multiple operations nationwide, highlighting the central role of information in modern warfare.

“One of the key elements of the manoeuvre approach taught in staff colleges is Information Operations,” Onoja said.

“It is a critical line of operation. Unfortunately, it has not received sufficient emphasis in the past, affecting perception management of both the Armed Forces and the government.”

He noted that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode, has prioritised effective communication with the civilian population, stressing that such engagement must be a two-way process.

“The public provides information, and the Armed Forces act on it. The Nigerian press remains the most important instrument for building this synergy between the military and the civilian population,” he added.

Onoja commended the sacrifices of troops and other security stakeholders, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies, in the fight against insecurity.

He concluded by stressing that security was a collective responsibility that requires a whole-of-nation approach, noting that the military alone cannot address Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Every citizen has a role to play in strengthening the nation’s security architecture,” he said.