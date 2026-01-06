  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Katsina Unveils 15 Ambulances to Tackle Emergencies on Highways

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has unveiled 15 newly acquired ambulances to strengthen response and reduce fatalities arising from road accidents on major highways across the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda who received the Toyota ambulances Monday at the Katsina Government House said the initiative would improve medical care, especially for accident victims on busy inter-state routes.

He explained the brand-new ambulances would be strategically deployed along major highways to ensure that victims of road accidents and other medical emergencies receive timely attention.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the governor said the ambulances are equipped with modern life-support facilities and will be manned by trained paramedics and emergency health workers in the state.

He said: “These 15 units of Toyota model ambulances being uploaded today (Monday) will be stationed along highways in and around the state. This is in fulfillment of our electioneering campaigns.”

According to him, the initiative complements ongoing investments by the state government in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.