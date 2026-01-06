Atiku: Nigerians Need Leadership, Not A Paris Menu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The former Vice-President Atiku Abubukar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Paris, France, saying what Nigeria needed was good leadership and not a Paris menu.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said, ‘’the Presidency’s latest ‘Stop Press’ is a textbook case of misplaced priorities and official shamelessness.

“At a moment when Nigerians are crushed by hunger, insecurity, collapsing businesses, and a brutal cost-of-living crisis, the presidency chose to brief the nation on who the president had lunch with and who he dined with in Paris.

‘’That is not leadership. It is tone-deafness in power. While communities in Niger State and other parts of the country are under attack and families can no longer afford basic food, the presidency is busy explaining camera phones, image quality, and photo editing.

‘’By the way, why is Tinubu’s plate empty? Nigerians did not ask for a Paris menu. They asked for leadership.

‘’On the claim of AI or forgery, the outrage is unconvincing. A Presidency repeatedly entangled in controversies over forged or questionable documents cannot suddenly pretend to be shocked by public skepticism.

‘’When credibility is eroded, doubt follows naturally. Instead of asking why trust has collapsed, the Presidency is lecturing Nigerians and attacking the media.

‘’The real falsehood is not a photograph. It is the daily distortion of leadership priorities. Nigeria is burning.

‘’It is time for the Presidency to abandon public relations theatrics, return home, and confront the emergencies facing Nigerians — hunger, insecurity, and economic collapse — with urgency, humility, and action. That is the minimum Nigerians expectations,’’ he stated.