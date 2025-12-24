10 Dead, Several Injured in Midnight Crash on Jos-Bauchi Road

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





A tragic road traffic crash in the early hours of yesterday, has claimed the lives of ten men and left several others injured along the Jos-Bauchi Road, shortly after the military checkpoint on the outskirts of Jos, Plateau State.

The crash which occurred at about 12:12 a.m, involved four vehicles two trailers and two Ford Galaxy minibuses – with a total of 19 occupants comprising 17 males and 2 females.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Plateau State Sector Command, ten adult males died on the spot, while the survivors sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Emergency responders evacuated the injured to General Hospital Miyan Barkete, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), and Plateau State Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Eight of the deceased were deposited at the morgues of Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital respectively, while officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) claimed two bodies who were identified as their members for immediate burial.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by personnel of the FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force, military officers stationed along the route, and residents of nearby communities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speeding and reckless driving, which resulted in loss of control, were major factors responsible for the fatal crash.

Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olajide E. Mogaji, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, noting that it occurred barely 12 days after eight students of the University of Jos lost their lives in a similar crash.

He appreciated members of the public who alerted authorities and assisted during the rescue.

Mogaji urged motorists to avoid night journeys, desist from speeding, and shun dangerous driving habits.

He further warned against driving under the influence of substances or while sick or fatigued, stressing that such behaviours significantly increase the likelihood of fatal crashes.

He called on road users to prioritise their personal safety at all times and encouraged the public to report road emergencies promptly via the FRSC toll free number 122.