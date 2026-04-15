David Mark: Our National Convention is Beginning of the Process to Change Nigeria

• ADC declares self ‘unstoppable force’, says APC, INEC undermining democracy

•INEC chair being used to subvert democracy, Atiku warns

•Nigeria so divided, we need unity now, Obi states

•Amaechi: APC is shameless

Chuks Okocha and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, yesterday, said the party’s national convention was the beginning of the process to change Nigeria.

Speaking at the eighth national convention of ADC, the first under his watch, which took place at Rainbow Event Marquee in Abuja, Mark told the delegates that they had answered a historic national call, which marked the start of a journey of democratic change in Nigeria.

He stated, ‘’Today answers that question of changing the way things are in Nigeria. You will be amongst those who answered loud and clear that you were here. And your presence alone is an act of courage.

‘’This is the first National Convention of the African Democratic Congress under my leadership as National Chairman and let me be clear: it is one of the most significant gatherings in recent Nigerian democratic history.

“Not because of who stands on this podium, but because of what this convention represents: the unyielding survival of opposition democracy in Nigeria.”

Mark explained, “The African Democratic Congress was founded on conviction and a strong belief that politics must be a call to service and not a ladder for personal ambitions. I am deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in me to lead this great party at this critical time.

“I accepted this responsibility with humility. I accepted it with a clear sense of duty. And I accepted it with an unshakable commitment to reposition the ADC as the platform through which Nigeria will be rescued and rebuilt.

‘’Since we started this journey, we have faced many challenges, and faced many hurdles. Our party has faced fierce and unprecedented betrayal. Let us not pretend otherwise.”

He said recent developments involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised fundamental questions about the process that governed Nigeria’s democracy.

According to the ADC national chairman, ‘’Forces that feared what a united ADC represents came for us through the courts, through institutions, through bureaucratic obstruction. They sought to stop this convention from happening. They removed our names from official portals.

‘’They denied us preferred venues. They deployed every instrument available to them to ensure that you – the delegates, the members, the owners of this party – will never gather.

‘’But we are here. At our recent press briefing, we made it clear that the integrity of democratic institutions must be protected at all times. We also made it clear that in an ever-shrinking democratic space that is orchestrated by those in the ruling party, the ADC will not bow, we will not cower, and we will not retreat.”

Calling for resilience among ADC members, Mark stated, “Dear party members and leaders, let me remind all of us that strong political movements are not built in moments of ease and in comfort. They are built in times like this, when a broken nation cries out for change and the people look for those, who would lead with commitment and honesty.

‘’We will not surrender, because what is at stake is not just about the ADC or the opposition. It is the very survival of our democracy. To surrender, therefore, is to yield to tyranny and, therefore, become complicit in the destruction of our democracy.

‘’Let us here be the answer to every doubt, every threat, and every shenanigan designed to keep Nigeria trapped in a one-party future.”

The former senate president declared, “The ADC cannot be wished away. The ADC cannot be litigated into silence. The ADC belongs to the Nigerian people – and the Nigerian people have spoken by showing up today.

‘’I say to those who orchestrated these obstacles: you have not weakened us. You have welded us together. Every attempt to suppress this party has only deepened the resolve of our members, widened our coalition, and reminded Nigerians why a strong opposition is not optional; it is essential to democracy’s survival.”

Mark added, ‘’Across Nigeria, there is a growing awareness, by a generation that desires a different country, a country that nurtures their talents and support their ambitions. This generation is asking tough questions of leadership and those who seek to lead.

“We are greatly delighted to see that under the harsh light of this scrutiny, the African Democratic Congress is emerging as a credible alternative, not necessarily because of who we are, but because our vision and ambition align with their own.

“The reason we are here, the genuine re-commitment to putting the people first, is the very reason that they continue to believe, despite the daunting challenges that they face today, that Nigeria, this great country, will rediscover itself.”

Acknowledging the responsibility and opportunity of preserving democracy, Mark said, “We in the African Democratic Congress recognise this moment as a moment of great opportunity, as well as a moment of great responsibility. Our objective is not merely political success or a mere quest for power.

“We see it as a duty to ourselves and to posterity to demonstrate to all Nigerians that something good can come out of politics, and that democracy can actually deliver a better life that they seek. This is the fundamental goal of our party.

‘’We view this as a generational challenge. And this is why we say to all opposition leaders in the country, regardless of your political party, come, let us work together to save our country.

“The challenges that we are confronted with goes beyond partisanship, it is a patriotic duty to rescue our country from creeping dictatorship and exploitative governance.”

Mark congratulated ADC members on the successful conduct of the party’s state congresses.

He said, “Despite the obstacles put on our way, we have stayed focused on the bigger picture, and together, we scaled through those difficulties to deliver a successful and credible congress across the country.

“This shows that we are successfully planting our roots in villages and communities across the length and breadth of our country; that we are providing platforms for millions of our people to participate in the process of governing their own country. This is the very essence of democracy.”

Speaking to those who emerged leaders at the local and state levels, the ADC chairman said, ‘’I extend my congratulations. Your emergence carries responsibility. Leadership within this party must always be defined by service and accountability.

“You must also recognise that we are a coalition, a coming together of diverse voices, experiences, and aspirations. Therefore, you must lead with a deep sense of responsibility, openness, and inclusion.

‘’Your doors must remain open to all members of this coalition, and to others who are inspired to join us on this journey. Leadership in this moment demands not exclusion, but expansion; not control, but coordination; not narrow interest, but a broad commitment to unity and shared purpose.

‘’To those who did not emerge, I encourage you to remain committed. Political contests are part of democratic life, but the unity and progress of the party must always come first.’’

He explained that they were engaged in the task of building a party that could stand the test of time, stating that the foundational principles of ADC are clear.

Mark said, ‘’They are transparency, accountability, and participation. These are not abstract ideals. They are principles that must guide our daily actions and the standards by which we will judge ourselves.

‘’In the ADC, the constitution will be supreme. The party will be supreme. Every member, regardless of position, will be accountable to the rules and values that define us. No member of this party, no matter how highly placed, will be bigger than the party, and no member no matter how lowly placed, will be ignored. This is my personal commitment to you all.

‘’In ADC, we shall return politics to its true purpose; to improve the lives of the people. This is the central ideology of our party: to make life better for the people.

“The resources of Nigeria will be deployed in the service of the majority of Nigerians. We will invest in our people, and make them more productive and more competitive. We will protect people and provide the environment for them to thrive.”

Mark expatiated on the principle of party supremacy, saying, ‘’Let me, therefore, reiterate. No one elected or appointed on the platform of the ADC will have the discretion to decide what to do with power. Ours is a solemn commitment. To fly the banner of the ADC is to fly the banner of commitment to service.

“We will hold every elected and appointed official of our party accountable. This party will insist that you deliver on the promises that we have made to the people.

‘’Great moments of transformation do not announce themselves with a bang. They reveal themselves through the decisions that people make and the direction that political parties and the politicians choose to take.

“I, therefore, habour no doubts, that if we remain disciplined, if we remain united, and if we remain committed to our principles, this party will play a defining role in shaping the future of this country.

‘’Future generations may look back at this period as the point when, regardless of what has happened in the past, we chose a different path, defined by the realisation that this great country has to rise and meet its destiny as the greatest black nation on earth.”

ADC: We’re Unstoppable Force, Accuses APC, INEC of Undermining Democracy

ADC declared itself an unstoppable political force, likening its rise to the certainty of the sun, while launching a scathing attack on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making themselves a growing threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In its secretariat report presented by the national secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the party’s eighth National Convention in Abuja, yesterday, ADC said no individual, group, or institution could determine its existence. The party insisted that its legitimacy stemmed from the will of Nigerians.

ADC stressed that it was founded on constitutional guarantees of freedom of association and driven by what it called widespread public frustration with economic hardship and governance failures.

Describing its mission as a “national rescue effort,” ADC accused the APC-led federal government of presiding over worsening economic conditions, including currency depreciation, rising fuel prices, and declining living standards.

According to the report, naira’s fall from about N700 to the dollar in 2023 to roughly N1,400 currently represents a severe blow to an import-dependent economy.

It also cited the sharp rise in petrol prices—from below N238 per litre to about N1,400—as a major driver of hardship, making transportation unaffordable for many workers.

The party further criticised government’s handling of electricity supply, alleging that power conditions have deteriorated, with some areas receiving only a few hours of electricity daily.

On governance, ADC warned against what it described as “kakistocracy,” and accused the ruling party of attempting to weaken electoral accountability.

It also faulted the administration’s education record, saying the number of out-of-school children has increased to about 20 million, while multidimensional poverty affects over 130 million Nigerians.

The report stated that the current administration had failed to meet key promises and should be held accountable by voters.

ADC accused INEC of failing in its statutory duty by refusing to monitor its convention, describing the move as “dereliction of duty” and evidence of partisan bias.

Citing provisions of the Electoral Act, the party maintained that the commission was legally required to observe political party conventions, especially those involving leadership elections, candidate selection, or merger decisions.

It warned that any attempt to delegitimise its activities would undermine democratic norms and called on the international community to closely monitor developments in Nigeria’s political space.

Despite the tensions, ADC expressed confidence in its growth, saying it has rapidly evolved into a major opposition force within months of restructuring and coalition-building efforts.

The party reaffirmed its readiness to contest and provide leadership ahead of the 2027 general election, urging Nigerians to support what it described as a movement to reclaim the country.

Atiku: INEC Chairman Being Used to Subvert Democracy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused INEC of allowing itself to be used to subvert democracy in the country.

Atiku, a chieftain of ADC, spoke while addressing delegates to the national convention of the party held in Abuja.

He warned that the chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, will not get away with his alleged deliberate manipulation of the political system to suit his ambition.

Atiku charged ADC members and Nigerians, in general, to rally together to ensure that the APC government was defeated in the 2027 election.

He stated, “Therefore, it is a struggle for all Nigerians. But I will not end these remarks without indicting the chairman of INEC and INEC itself, because it is clear, it is obvious, the evidence is there.

“Now, INEC is being used to undermine democracy in this country. Let the federal government know that we fought the military to bring democracy in this country, and we are going to fight them to bring democracy in this country.

“Let the chairman know we are not going to let him get away with his illegalities. We will not. And I hope we will have your support and cooperation to make sure we return to true democracy, to true development in all aspects of human endeavour.”

Atiku added that with the successful national convention, issues, challenges, and problems confronting the country and the citizens had been addressed.

The former vice president also recalled how he was lured into APC during its formation, regretting that the ruling party has worsened the country’s challenges.

He said, “What I would like to appeal to Nigerians, and particularly members of the ADC, is to make sure that this time around, we really need to change the situation in the country.

“I remember when the APC was being formed, the entire political leadership in this country came to my house. If you don’t come into the APC, this is not going to be possible.

“They literally compelled me to join the APC. Only for us to enter the APC, our economy is gone, our sovereignty is gone, our security is gone, our education is gone, our infrastructure is gone. The healthcare is gone.

“Now, people like me, we must rise and make sure that there is change, genuine change, a serious change to rectify all these challenges that are happening in the country. I am in this game. We are going to win. Because of you, the young men and women, our children and our grandchildren, this country has been good to us.”

Atiku said there will be no room for corruption in the government of ADC, just as criminals and terrorists will be tacked head on.

Obi: Nigeria So Divided, We Need Unity

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, decried the level of division among Nigerians, saying there should be a concerted effort to reunite the country.

Obi spoke at the national convention of ADC.

He said the government of Tinubu had deliberately encouraged the division as a means of distracting the people from the realities of a collapsing nation.

Obi stated, “We need to work as a united Nigeria for the sake of Nigeria. The country is so divided; we need unity. The present government has ensured that it will remain more divided. Your unity is important. Your country is collapsing, and if you allow it to go further, it will be worse.

“If you check your indices today, when the present government came into being Nigeria’s ranking in terrorism was number eight, today we are number four. So in the next four years, we will be number one.

“But when he told you about our poverty, when this government came into being, if you go and check World Bank records, our poverty rate was 41.6 per cent, 88 million people. Today, we are 63 per cent, 140 million. So they have almost doubled that.”

Amaechi: APC is Shameless

Former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, described the APC government as one without shame.

Amaechi doubted the sincerity of President Bola Tinubu’s involvement in the pro-democracy movement that fought the military for the return of constitutional democracy in 1999.

He stated, “So, when you call me to speak, honestly, I don’t know what to say to them, because they have no shame. You call them thieves, they say they are thieves. They won’t even deny that they are thieves.

“You call them land grabbers, they say, yes, we grab land. So, what are you going to tell them?

“How can a man who said he is a democrat –fought on the side of NADECO – be stopping democracy? Tell me what to tell President Tinubu?

“If you accuse me of what I did not do, I will go to any length to defend myself. These guys won’t care. What they care about is money. That’s all they care about. They are using the institutions of government against the people of Nigeria. He doesn’t care.

“Let him address the issues. In one of his statements, I don’t know whether he will have a view. He said let the poor be allowed to breathe. Are the poor breathing?

“What are they doing with the money? I watched yesterday, Nasarawa, people were running away from their community like in a civil war.”

Amaechi advised ADC members to be dispassionate in choosing a candidate that would make it easier for the party to defeat APC.

Galadima: Even a Corpse Will Defeat Tinubu in 2027

Opposition party chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima, declared that even a corpse would defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Galadima stated, “Even if there is no living human being in Nigeria and we bring a corpse in a coffin and put it against President Tinubu, I assure you that that corpse will win the election in 2027.”

The former Muhammadu Buhari ally hailed ADC for holding its convention, despite “threats and intimidation,” alleging attempts by the government to frustrate the event.

Stating that the threats almost derailed the convention, Galadima alleged pressure on the owner of the facility used for the event.

He said, “Yesterday, around 1am, we got a message that this venue that was acquired for this convention was actually cancelled because the owner was threatened by the powers that be, that if he allowed us to be here, they will revoke his certificate of occupancy.”

Despite the development, the organisers insisted on proceeding with the event, a decision Galadima described as a stand against intimidation.

“The person with whom I was sitting asked me for my opinion, and my opinion was simply that even if Abuja will burn to ashes today, we will hold this convention in this hall. And so we did,” he added.

The politician described the successful hosting of the convention as a “test case” of the opposition’s resolve, warning that further restrictions could be imposed on political activities.

“This is a test ground. Have we not held this convention today here? They may not even allow us to campaign in Nigeria,” he said.

The opposition figure stressed the need for political actors to resist what he termed attempts to dictate the pace and nature of opposition politics in the country.

He said, “It is important that nobody in this country should set the pace on how our political behaviour should be. We must assert ourselves whether they like it or not.”

Court Orders Status Quo on Crisis

An Abuja Federal High Court, yesterday, ordered all parties in a suit on the leadership of ADC to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

Justice J.O. Abdulmalik gave the order following an application for adjournment by counsel to one of the defendants to enable a response to the plaintiffs’ processes.

The plaintiffs, led by Don Norman Obinna and six others, had sued on behalf of state chairmen and state executive committees of ADC.

The defendants included ADC, David Mark, Patricia Akwashiki, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, and INEC.

The plaintiffs challenged the legality of a caretaker or interim national working committee headed by Mark, which they alleged lacked the constitutional authority to organise state congresses or appoint congress committees.

They sought declarations that their tenure as state executive committees remained valid and only duly constituted state executive committees had the authority to organise state congresses.

They also urged the court to restrain INEC from recog-nising or participating in any congress organised by the caretaker committee.

The suit was the latest development in an ongoing leadership dispute within ADC, centred on the control of party structures ahead of planned congresses and political realignments.

At the heart of the disagreement was the role of a caretaker or interim national working committee, which some party stakeholders accused of overstepping its constitutional powers.

The plaintiffs contended that, under the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the tenure of state executive committees subsisted until valid congresses were conducted, and that any attempt to bypass them undermined internal party democracy.

In his ruling, Abdulmalik directed all parties to file their relevant processes, adding that pending applications would be heard alongside the substantive suit.

The judge ordered that all parties should refrain from taking any steps that could render the court proceedings nugatory, directing further that hearing notices be served on the affected defendants ahead of the next sitting.

The matter was adjourned to April 23 for a definite hearing.