NHRC Demands Justice, Independent Probe of Deadly Yobe Market Airstrike

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the recent airstrike on a civilian market along the Borno–Yobe State border, describing the incident as a grave violation of human rights and demanding full accountability from authorities.

The airstrike, which occurred last Sunday, reportedly left more than 56 people dead and scores injured, sparking outrage and renewed concerns over civilian protection in Nigeria’s conflict zones.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, said the loss of civilian lives under such circumstances violates the fundamental rights to life, dignity, and security as guaranteed by Nigeria’s Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and international humanitarian law.

Ojukwu stressed that labeling the strike as “accidental” does not absolve the state of responsibility, noting that repeated incidents of this nature raise serious concerns about adherence to core principles of military engagement, including distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

He warned that the recurrence of such tragedies continues to erode public trust and weakens the legitimacy of ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The Commission called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident, insisting that the probe must not be handled solely by the military. It urged the inclusion of the NHRC, the National Assembly, independent experts, and representatives of affected communities to ensure credibility and public confidence.

Beyond investigation, the NHRC demanded accountability across the entire chain of command, from intelligence gathering to mission authorisation and execution, stating that any individual found culpable must face the full weight of the law. It also recommended the administrative suspension of officers directly involved pending the outcome of investigations.

The Commission further emphasised the need for urgent and comprehensive support for victims, including medical care for the injured, dignified burial arrangements, and adequate compensation for bereaved families, in line with international standards on victims’ rights to remedy.

According to the NHRC, each such operation must be followed by a thorough review of operational lapses to prevent recurrence.

The incident, it noted, underscores the urgent need for the implementation of a comprehensive national policy on the protection of civilians in conflict-affected areas. The Commission reiterated that such a policy must institutionalise strict protocols for intelligence verification, targeting procedures, post-strike assessments, and civilian harm mitigation.

It also called for the establishment of an independent mechanism for tracking and responding to civilian casualties, emphasising that protecting civilians is not optional but a legal and moral obligation.

“The protection of civilians cannot be treated as collateral to national security,” the Commission stated, adding that Nigeria must not undermine its own legal and ethical standards in the fight against terrorism.

The NHRC extended its condolences to the families of the victims and assured them that it would closely monitor investigations while engaging relevant authorities to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.