JAMB Examination: Police to Deploy Tech, Additional Manpower to Guarantee Students’ Safety 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has assured parents that the safety of their children is guaranteed during the forthcoming Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination scheduled for 16 April 2026, stating that technology and additional manpower will be deployed to approved centres nationwide.

The Force further disclosed that enhanced security measures have been put in place across examination centres, both overtly and covertly, to prevent any untoward incidents.

This assurance comes in response to a trending rumour circulating on social media alleging a plot by bandits to attack unspecified JAMB centres in the North-central region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is aware of the recent unfounded rumours regarding the safety of certain centres in a North-central state ahead of the examination.

He said: “The NPF wishes to categorically state that these claims are without basis. While the NPF does not act on rumours, the concerns raised by members of the public have been duly noted as it concerns the safety, education and future of our children and wards, and the Force has taken the following proactive steps to ensure the safety of all candidates.”

According to him, measures put in place to counter the alleged threats include routine patrols, perimeter checks, and the deployment of rapid response teams to strategic locations.

Placid added the Force is working closely with other security agencies to effectively monitor and address any potential threats.

“Any individual or group attempting to disrupt the examination process will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force reassures candidates, parents, and the general public that every measure has been taken to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for all examinations.

“Candidates are encouraged to arrive early at their centres, adhere to examination regulations, and report any suspicious activities or persons to on-site security personnel.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard unverified information circulating on social media and to rely solely on official updates from JAMB and the NPF,” he said.

He further emphasised the Force remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and public confidence in all national activities, including the JAMB examinations.

The Nigeria Police Force, he said, appreciates the cooperation of all citizens and stakeholders in ensuring a smooth and secure examination process, particularly sister security agencies.