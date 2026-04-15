Ondo Youths Protest Alleged Political Marginalisation, Seek Fair Appointments

– Demand equitable share of political positions

Fidelis David in Akure

Youths in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested what they described as persistent political marginalisation of the area at both state and federal levels.

Operating under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Akoko North West, the group called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to ensure equitable distribution of political appointments across the local government.

In an open letter addressed to the governor and signed by Adefemi Adamu Elegbeleye, Afinjuomo Oladimeji Stephen and Fagbuyi Ojo, the youths urged the state government to correct what they termed an imbalance in the allocation of political offices.

The group lamented the local government, particularly Constituency Two, comprising Irun, Ogbagi, Ese and Afin, has been sidelined in the current political dispensation.

They called for a comprehensive review of appointments made by the present administration.

According to the letter, “We condemn the deliberate sidelining of Constituency Two. High-profile federal and state positions have been disproportionately concentrated in Constituency One, which includes Arigidi and Okeagbe, among others.

“This lopsided pattern contravenes the Federal Character Principle, undermines equity, and deprives loyal party members in Constituency Two of their rightful dividends of democracy.”

The youths further alleged that Constituency One has dominated key political positions, citing its consecutive occupation of the House of Representatives seat, currently held by Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero and previously by Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, alongside several ministerial and board appointments.

They listed notable office holders from the constituency to include the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of State for Finance, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele; APC Local Government Chairman, Obanla Kehinde; Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Nathaniel Adojutelegan; and Commissioner for Water Resources in Ondo State, Hon. Elder Akande.

Others, they said, include Hon. Tunji Abayomi, Chairman of the Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Hon. Muyiwa Asagunla, board member of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo; and Hon. Tokunbo Kayode, Chairman, Commerce and Industry.

The group appealed to the governor and party leadership to prioritise Constituency Two in future state appointments and federal nominations.

“We remain committed to the success of the APC, but the ‘winner-takes-all’ approach favouring one constituency must be urgently addressed to strengthen grassroots support across the local government,” the letter added.