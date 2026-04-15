Victim’s Brave Fight Leads to Arrest of Suspected Kidnapper in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A suspected kidnapper has been arrested in Isua Akoko, headquarters of the Akoko South-East Local Government Area in Ondo after a victim’s brave resistance during abduction left the suspect with a telltale injury that ultimately led to his capture.

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday said the suspect was apprehended after the victim, who was abducted at night, fought back and inflicted a head injury on one of his captors, an act that later proved crucial in tracking down the suspect.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, the incident began on April 10, 2026, when a resident, identified as Ahmadu, reported at the Isua Divisional Headquarters that two young men had gone to Ipesi Akoko for cattle rearing but one failed to return home.

“Acting on the report, the Police immediately initiated a coordinated intelligence-driven operation, which led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victim,” Jimoh stated.

Recounting his ordeal, the victim told police he was abducted at night by three armed men and in a desperate attempt to escape, he resisted his captors and struck one of them, leaving him with a noticeable head injury.

“While trying to resist his captors, he inflicted a head injury on one of the suspects,” the police spokesperson disclosed.

Armed with this information, police operatives launched a targeted search and, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Obasanjo Motor Park in Isua at about 6:09 a.m., where they spotted and arrested a suspicious individual bearing a visible injury consistent with the victim’s account.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the kidnapping gang. The victim later positively identified the suspect, particularly noting the injury inflicted on him,” Jimoh added.

The rescued victim has since been taken to a hospital for medical attention, while the suspect has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation.

The PPRO confirmed that he would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, commending residents for providing timely and actionable information, adding that public cooperation remains vital in combating crime.