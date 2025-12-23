Sanwo-Olu Swears in Obasa’s Son as Agege LG Chairman

• Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa takes oath of office as Perm Sec

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, the son of Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, as Chairman of Agege Local Government Area.

Obasa had been acting in the role for some time due to the resignation of the former chairman, Tunde Azeez, on health grounds.

He was sworn in yesterday, taking over the mantle of leadership and the responsibility to steer the affairs of Agege Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu also swore in Mrs Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa as Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI).

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said governance in the state was anchored on appointment of capable and trustworthy individuals who approached public office as a call to service rather than a platform for privilege.

The governor stressed that leadership in Lagos State — whether political or technocratic — would continue to be guided by the will of the people and the imperative of results-driven governance.

He said, “To both of you being sworn in today, let me emphasise this: leadership in Lagos State is defined by service, discipline, and results. The offices you now occupy are not rewards; they are responsibilities. The people of Lagos expect diligence, integrity, and impact—and they deserve nothing less.

“To members of the public service and political class present here, let today serve as a reminder that excellence is recognised, merit is rewarded, and dedication to duty still matters in Lagos State.”

Speaking earlier, Obasa assured Agege residents of an inclusive and united administration, disclosing that reconciliation efforts within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and across the local government have been ongoing since the party’s primary election.

Anjous-Ademuyiwa appreciated the governor for her appointment as Permanent Secretary and promised to contribute her quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.