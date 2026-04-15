Ogun: Odebiyi Hails Adeola’s Emergence as APC Consensus Guber Candidate 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who represented Ogun West Senatorial District in the ninth National Assembly, has congratulated his successor in the current 10th Senate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

He described the development as historic and a major boost for unity within the party.

In a statement issued and personally signed by him on Tuesday and made available to THISDAY in Abuja, Odebiyi said Adeola’s adoption as the party’s standard bearer signalled a new chapter for Ogun West senatorial district, noting that it ended a long-standing quest for the zone to secure the governorship ticket of a major political party.

He said the consensus arrangement underscored the deepening of internal democracy within the Ogun APC and reflected a shared commitment among party leaders to equity, fairness, and cohesion ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Odebiyi commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his role in fostering unity and ensuring a smooth process, which he said culminated in Adeola’s emergence as the consensus candidate.

He also praised prominent leaders of the party in the state, including former Governor Olusegun Osoba; incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun, as well as former governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, for their roles in guiding the process that led to the consensus decision.

Describing the development as a collective victory, Odebiyi said Adeola’s emergence was not only significant for the APC but also a fulfilment of a long-held aspiration of the people of Ogun West.

“This is a defining and symbolic moment. It represents the triumph of fairness and unity within our party and brings to reality the long-cherished dream of Ogun West to produce the governorship candidate,” he said.

He pledged his unwavering support for Adeola, expressing confidence in his capacity to lead the party to victory at the polls.

Odebiyi urged party members and stakeholders to remain united and mobilise support for the APC candidate, stressing that cohesion within the party would be critical to securing success in the forthcoming election.