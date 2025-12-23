NIS Deepens Digital, Border Reforms as CGIS Decorates Promoted Officers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Kemi Nandap, has outlined plans to deepen ongoing institutional and digital reforms within the Service, as newly promoted controllers and senior officers were formally decorated in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nandap said the success of the reform agenda would depend largely on the quality of leadership provided by senior officers, urging those elevated to higher ranks to drive professionalism, accountability and innovation across commands.

She said the reforms, which aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, are aimed at strengthening national security, improving service delivery and positioning the NIS among the best immigration institutions globally.

According to the Comptroller General, promotions in the Service are earned through merit and discipline, and the officers’ elevation reflects confidence in their integrity, competence and capacity to shoulder greater responsibility.

“As senior officers, you are now central to enforcing standards, mentoring younger personnel and ensuring that our reforms translate into measurable outcomes,” she said.

Nandap disclosed the Service is expanding its digital transformation initiatives, including reforms in visa processing, passport issuance and border management systems, to enhance efficiency and transparency.

She announced the introduction of the Electronic Migration Border Information Centre (EMBIC), designed to improve intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration at Nigeria’s borders.

The Comptroller General also revealed the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) would be launched early next year to replace the existing Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC), incorporating biometric and magnetic-based features to curb abuse and strengthen identity verification.

She acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, describing his leadership as instrumental to the Service’s reform momentum, and praised the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing strategic oversight and policy direction.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, Nandap cautioned that elevation comes with higher expectations, stressing that the Service has zero tolerance for indiscipline, inefficiency and unprofessional conduct.

She called on officers to remain adaptable in the face of evolving security threats and to place institutional interest above personal considerations.

The event was attended by senior government officials, heads of sister security agencies, traditional leaders, retired immigration officers and family members, reflecting broad stakeholder support for the Service’s reform drive.