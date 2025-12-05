NGX Expands Market Offerings with Introduction of Commercial Paper Listings

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has introduced Commercial Paper (CP) listings, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking another significant expansion of its product suite in a year defined by accelerated innovation. This development deepens Nigeria’s short-term debt market and reinforces NGX’s role as a versatile hub for capital formation.

The new listing window, the NGX said in a statement, enables corporates and issuers to list and trade both conventional and non-interest commercial papers directly on the Exchange, providing investors with enhanced visibility, increased transparency and improved liquidity. It also advances NGX’s broader strategy of diversifying its offerings and strengthening the architecture of the domestic capital market.

Commenting on the launch, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, commended the Securities and Exchange Commission for its commitment to enabling market advancement and fostering healthy competition across the ecosystem. He stated: “The introduction of Commercial Paper listings is a pivotal step in our strategy to position NGX as a comprehensive capital-markets infrastructure that accelerates capital formation across Africa. As we continue strengthening the foundations of a transparent, technology-driven and inclusive marketplace, our focus remains on building a system that supports sustainable growth, enhances market resilience and unlocks new opportunities for the broader economy.”

Commercial Papers (CPs) are short-term, unsecured debt instruments issued by corporates to finance working capital needs and other short-term obligations. Typically maturing within 270 days, CPs are issued at a discount and redeemed at face value upon maturity offering corporates a cost-effective alternative to bank loans and providing investors with attractive short-term investment opportunities.

Also speaking on the development, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka, stated: “The introduction of Commercial Paper listings represents a major advancement in our mission to provide a full spectrum of capital-raising solutions for businesses. This platform enhances transparency in the debt market and supports corporates seeking efficient access to funding outside traditional banking channels, while offering investors credible short-term investment options. NGX will continue to engage with corporates, intermediaries, and investors to deepen liquidity and participation in Nigeria’s debt capital market.”

CEO of NGX Regulation Limited, Olufemi Shobanjo added that strong oversight will remain central as the market evolves. “Our priority is to maintain high standards of disclosure, promote accountability and safeguard investor confidence while contributing to market deepening,” he emphasised.

With the inclusion of commercial papers, NGX now offers an integrated environment spanning equities, fixed income, ETFs, derivatives and short-term debt advancing its ambition to be a one-stop marketplace for capital across asset classes.