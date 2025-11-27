Tinubu Declares National Security Emergency, Talks Tough on Crime

*Orders army, police to recruit more men

*Directs DSS to promptly deploy forest guards to flush out terrorists

*Pledges to rescue remaining Catholic school students abducted in Niger

*Charges N’Assembly to review laws that’ll allow willing states to establish state police

*Asks herders to surrender illegal arms, end open grazing, saying ranching is path forward

*Urges Nigerians to remain calm, vigilant, report suspicious movements to authorities

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Bola Tinubu, in a national address yesterday, took a decisive step towards tackling the country’s security challenges, which surged recently, by declaring a national security emergency across the country.

Tinubu said the emergency declaration followed the emerging security situation across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the address to the nation, the president ordered the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police to recruit more men. He directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy forest guards to flush out terrorists in the country’s forests.

While pledging to ensure the rescue of the remaining students abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State, he charged the National Assembly to put necessary machinery in motion to amend the laws to allow willing states to establish state police in their respective states.

Tinubu charged herders’ associations to surrender their illegal arms and end open grazing, saying ranching is the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony.

The President also urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant, while not hesitating to report suspicious movements to the relevant authorities.

The president, in the address, stated, “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are by this statement authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.”

The president said, “The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests. The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.”

Tinubu declared, “My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.

“Let me take this moment to commend our security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State. We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage.

“To the leadership and rank and file of our Armed Forces, I commend your courage and your sacrifice. This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself. I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity.”

The president told the security agencies, “There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence. The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed.

“In addition, our administration will support state governments, which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace.

“I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them.”

Tinubu advised, “States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security. Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.

“Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons.

“Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all.”

The president commiserated with communities affected by the recent terror attacks.

He stated, “I sympathise with the families who have lost their loved ones in recent attacks on soft targets in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara States. I also pay tribute to our brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.

“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace.”

Tinubu told Nigerians to remain calm, but vigilant.

He said, “Fellow Compatriots, I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair. Let’s stand together in purpose and strength to defend our freedom and values. Our administration will continue to guarantee peaceful co-existence and preserve our union.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant. Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.

“May God continue to bless Nigeria and keep our armed forces safe.”

PSC, Police Launch Joint Committee to Fast-Track Recruitment of 30,000 Officers

Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police inaugurated a high-powered joint Ad-hoc Committee to fast-track the recruitment of 30,000 new police personnel, in line with the presidential directive aimed at strengthening national security.

The committee was officially inaugurated on November 26 at PSC Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, by PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

The initiative was designed to enhance the numerical strength of the police and improve the police-to-citizen ratio nationwide.

The primary mandate of the ad-hoc committee was to develop a seamless, transparent, and efficient recruitment process.

Members will ensure that the exercise is conducted with the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and merit.

In a statement, the PSC chairman, represented by DIG (Bar) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), highlighted the importance of collaboration for a successful recruitment drive, reiterating the commission’s commitment to upholding established guidelines throughout the exercise.

The Inspector-General of Police, represented by CP Edwin Eloho of the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, emphasised that the recruitment was critical to enhancing the Nigeria Police capacity to protect citizens and maintain public order.

He affirmed the force’s full cooperation with the PSC to ensure the initiative’s timely and effective execution.

The inauguration of the committee underscored the federal government’s resolve to address security challenges and build a more robust, responsive police force.

Atiku: Nigerians Need Protection, Not Fairy Tales by Moonlight

Former Vice President and chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, described the narratives by the presidency on how the abducted students in Kebbi State were released as a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government’s incompetence as heroism.

Atiku declared, “Nigerians deserve protection, not fairy tales by moonlight!”

Reacting to a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga’s comments on Arise News TV Tuesday on the freedom of the Kebbi school girls, Atiku said, “To say the least, it is a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism.

”Truth be told, the release of abducted Nigerians is not a trophy moment; it is a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face.

”If, as Onanuga claims, the DSS and the military could ‘track’ the kidnappers in real time and ‘made contact’ with them, then the question is simple: why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled on the spot?

”Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them? Why is kidnapping now reduced to a routine phone call between criminals and state officials? This irresponsible and reckless narrative exposes the truth.

”Under Tinubu, terrorist/bandits have become an alternative government — negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched — while the presidency celebrates their ‘compliance’.

”No serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance. No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again.”

Atiku said, “Onanuga and his ilk should stop insulting Nigerians with propaganda. If the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, then letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity.

”And if they did not have such capacity, then Onanuga is simply manufacturing lies to cover up a monumental failure of leadership.

”Either way, the statement is an embarrassing admission that this administration has lost control of national security and is now trying to spin incompetence into achievement.”

COAS Vows Ceaseless Onslaught Against Criminal Networks

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s determination to deploy all necessary resources to tackle prevailing security challenges in Kogi State and across the federation.

According to a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS gave the assurance when he received the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Shaibu underscored the army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding life and property, stating that its ceaseless operational drive is aimed at neutralising threats and restoring stability nationwide.

He further reiterated the army’s readiness to deepen strategic cooperation with state governments in order to strengthen the security architecture and consolidate lasting peace.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo congratulated Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff, describing it as a well-merited acknowledgement of his proven competence and leadership qualities.

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu for entrusting Shaibu with the leadership of the Nigerian Army at such a pivotal moment in the country’s security landscape.

The governor also commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained contributions to national security, acknowledging the multifaceted threats confronting the country and emphasising the importance of collective action.

He pledged the unwavering support of the Kogi State government for current and future military operations within the state.

In a related development, Shaibu commended the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) for its sustained efforts in promoting home-front stability and enhancing the welfare of children and families of Army personnel.

He gave the commendation when the president of NAOWA, Mrs Safiyya Hassan Shaibu, led the association’s executive members on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Lieutenant General Shaibu highlighted the vital role NAOWA continued to play in fostering a peaceful and supportive home environment, an environment that enabled officers and soldiers to carry out their constitutional duties with greater focus and effectiveness.

He stated that the association’s impactful initiatives in education, healthcare, community development, and entrepreneurship remained indispensable to overall troop welfare.

The COAS further observed that while officers were charged with the responsibility of securing the nation, NAOWA’s support was essential in ensuring they maintained the emotional and mental stability required for optimal performance.

Earlier, Mrs Shaibu congratulated the COAS on his appointment and outlined her administration’s vision of building a united, innovative, and impactful association that promoted self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods for military families.

She stated that NAOWA’s strategic priorities included empowerment, education, healthcare, and welfare—delivered through entrepreneurship, digital skills training, and long-term financial sustainability.

Soldiers Foil Bandits Ambush, Rescue Abducted Victim in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, foiled an ambush by armed bandits and rescued a kidnapped victim during a coordinated operation around Oshokoshoko and Obajana in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. This was disclosed in press statement by Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt Hassan Abdullahi.

Abdullahi explained that in the early hours of November 25, following credible information on the movement of bandits crossing the Oshokoshoko Obajana corridor with abducted persons, troops deployed at the Kabba Patrol Base, working jointly with Other Hybrid Forces, conducted a special ambush operation to intercept the criminals.

The statement said, “The troops laid in wait and made contact with the armed criminals, who were moving with an unconfirmed number of fighters. The bandits opened fire but were met with superior firepower from the troops, forcing them to withdraw in disorder.

“During the encounter, one bandit was neutralised while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds. The operation further led to the recovery of one AK 47 rifle and the rescue of one kidnapped victim.

“The victim, who was found weak and distressed, was immediately evacuated to a medical facility for further medical attention. Further exploitation and pursuit operations are ongoing to track fleeing members of the criminal group.”

Abdullahi added, “The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in sustaining pressure on criminal groups and ensuring that communities across Kogi State are safe and secure.

“Residents are encouraged to maintain trust in the ongoing operations and to support security agencies with useful information that can enhance prompt response and strengthen the collective fight against crime.”