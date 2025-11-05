Workers’ Union to FG: Save Our Health System from Collapse

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has asked the federal government to take measures to address the problem of poor infrastructure, inadequate personnel, and insufficient public investment still afflicting the country’s health system.

The union, which reechoed the concerns by striking Resident Doctors over funding and poor welfare packages, lamented that the situation has led to continued massive exodus of doctors, nurses, and other skilled professionals from Nigeria.

It urged the federal government to prioritise workers’ welfare and commit more resources to strengthen the system.

The union’s position was contained in a communique released at the end of its 51st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, which was declared open by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi, recently.

In the communique jointly signed by MHWUN President, Dr. Kabiru Sani, and Secretary-General, Auwalu Kiyawa, the union said the country was far from achieving a health system of its dream, adding that urgent action was needed to tackle brain drain, insecurity, and chronic underfunding currently impacting negatively on the sector.

MHWUN condemned the country’s persistent failure to meet the 15 percent health budget commitment of the 2001 Abuja Declaration, describing it as unacceptable.

It also decried rising insecurity, internal displacement, and economic hardship, stating the challenges were worsening poverty and threatening national stability.

On workers’ welfare, the union expressed deep concern over the worsening economic hardship and inflation that have eroded workers’ purchasing power, calling for urgent relief measures and policies that reduce reliance on imports.

The union lamented the massive exodus of doctors, nurses, and other skilled professionals, stating that it has crippled healthcare delivery and exacerbated medical tourism.

According to MHWUN, over 60,000 nurses and 19,000 doctors have reportedly left Nigeria in the past two decades, leaving behind a demoralized and overstretched workforce.

It described the migration of health workers as a rational response to a system that fails to reward diligence or guarantee dignity.

As a remedy, the union urged the government to create incentives that make working in Nigeria a dignified choice.

The NEC called for the promotion of investment in climate change adaptation and applauded the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change.

The union said discussions were ongoing with the Federal Government to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for parity with doctors’ pay under CONMESS.

He emphasised that a sustainable health system must be built on respect for collective agreements, warning that ignoring signed agreements would undermine industrial peace.

In his remarks, the Minister praised the workers’ resilience amid economic and workplace challenges.

On his part, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, blamed the crisis in the health sector on policies that prioritise profit over people.

He condemned poor working conditions and underfunding, accusing the government of neglecting public health while officials seek medical care abroad, saying “Our health sector continues to bleed because the government prefers to die abroad rather than fix the system here.”

He urged MHWUN to rally all health unions under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) for stronger collective action, stressing that only radical and organised mobilisation could save the sector. Ajaero also called for greater political participation by workers ahead of 2027, warning that without labour’s influence in policymaking, “the cycle of decay will continue.”